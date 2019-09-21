Several sports contests were either canceled or postponed after severe downpours, including football, volleyball, tennis and cross country events.
FOOTBALL
Friday Night Lights became a deluge for some games which led to some cancellations. Angleton, Brazosport and Danbury were all affected by the heavy rains in Brazoria County and Houston.
Angleton canceled its Friday night non-district game at Houston Westside. It would have been the final nondistrict game for the Wildcats (2-0), who now go into a seven-week run of what will be considered one of, if not the, toughest districts in Class 5A in the state.
The Wildcats, Alvin Shadow Creek and Foster are all ranked in the top 10 rankings for 5A Division I teams.
This is the second bye week that No. 6-ranked Angleton will have, and they will need it before taking on No. 3 Shadow Creek at Wildcat Stadium to open up district play next Friday.
Brazosport (2-1) didn’t have to cancel its contest, instead moving it to a 6 p.m. start today against North Forest (1-2). The two teams will meet at Joe K. Butler Stadium in Houston.
With a bye week coming up for the Ships, they would have had back-to-back bye weeks, but instead now have a game before heading to Sealy on Oct. 4 to start District 13-4A D-I play against No. 4-ranked Sealy.
Unfortunately for the Danbury Panthers, they also had to cancel their trip to Tarkington, which was an area hit hard by the rains.
Off to a difficult start, the Panthers are 0-3 and plan to get back on the field next Friday when they head to Tidehaven.
The Brazosport Christian Eagles return to the field at 7 p.m. at Emery-Weiner.
Both the Columbia Roughnecks and Sweeny Bulldogs were able to play Friday night.
Brazoswood (0-3) had a bye week and returns next week to open District 23-6A at George Ranch.
VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball teams’ schedules weren’t left untouched by the storms.
Brazoswood (0-1 district, 16-16 overall) will continue District 23-6A play today against Alief Taylor at noon at the Brazoswood High School Performance Gym.
The Danbury Lady Panthers (1-0) also head back onto the court when they host Hitchcock at 9 a.m. in District 24-3A action.
Danbury started district play with a 25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 25-21 victory at Van Vleck. They were supposed to take on Boling this past Tuesday, but that match was moved that to Friday.
TENNIS
Only Brazoswood and Angleton play team tennis this fall season.
Brazoswood canceled its Alief Hastings district tournament from earlier this week. They were unable to reschedule and will wait to see when they can fit them in.
The Brazoswood tennis team heads on Tuesday to Clear Springs.
Angleton played a makeup match against Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday on the road.
CROSS COUNTRY
The only weekend cross country meet was canceled at the Van Vleck Invitational, which was supposed to run today.
The only local schools involved were Columbia and Angleton Christian.
SUBVARSITY
Most sub-varsity sports were canceled this week because of the weather.
