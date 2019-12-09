DANBURY
Carsen Harris, a four-year starter for the Danbury Lady Panthers in multiple sports, has been suiting up since she was 3 years old.
When the time comes for her to hang up her uniform, Harris wants to be the one calling the shots on the sidelines for either basketball or softball teams.
For the past two years, Harris has been coaching the Danbury Little Dribblers youth basketball team. Her inspiration for doing all of this is love for the game.
“My love for sports is the main reason I wanted to get into coaching,” Harris said. “My whole life has been involved in it, and I love the team aspect.”
Harris’ court knowledges allows her to play all five positions for the Lady Panther basketball team. From guard to forward to the post position, she can do it all and still handle the ball with ease.
Even with this game she adores so muc h, there have been hurdles along the way.
“Biggest thing was going back to dribbling a lot and going from being in the post and not having to lead the team, to playing point and having to do that,” Harris said. “It’s a different dynamic.”
While adjusting to positions she’s never played before, Harris continues to grow with the game.
“My best attribute would be my shooting; my form has gotten a lot better,” Harris said. “I’m best being able to post up and hit the mid-range since I’ve played in the post.”
Harris has always been a leader, no matter which sport she’s played along the way. This basketball season is no exception, as she leads the Lady Panthers both on and off the court.
Her biggest step was just getting involved and not stopping along the way.
“Finding your friends in sports and learning life skills can go a long way along with playing the game,” Harris said. “Also being able to see and learn from all the different types of coaches that you encounter along the way. All of it has been a big impact for me.”
Harris intends to attend Texas Sate University, where she plans to major in education in her pursuit to become a high school coach in the future.
At some point she wants to consider the possibility of comin g back home and coaching some sport in Danbury.
