Robert Huffman lived for angling and his next fishing line to hit the water.
That fishing life and his personality are remembered fondly as the the second annual Robert Huffman Fall Finale nears.
The fishing tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at Surfside Marina with some big prize money up for grabs.
Huffman died in 2015 of small cell lung cancer, but his generosity to others will forever be the backdrop of what kind of person he was.
“He was a very giving person and really didn’t value money or possessions or status very much,” son Nicholas Scott Hurst said. “He definitely wasn’t selfish with anything that he did have. If anybody needed a helping hand, he was one of the first ones to contribute money, effort, energy and really just about anything that he had.”
It was that kind of thinking from a man who mostly cared about others more than himself that made him stand apart from many. And it was those ideals that formed the Robert Huffman Foundation.
“He was a character and I’d never met anyone like him,” partner Mary Coulter said. “He loved life and didn’t worry about anything. He mostly lived one day at a time, and his friends were important to him. And if somebody needed help, no matter what he was doing he would put it down and go help them. His love of his life was his boat and his dog, and he has a black Labrador which I am still taking care of and is a doll. Those were two very important things for him.”
Coulter will be a volunteer this weekend for the tournament.
The final on-site registration will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bridge Bait, 1011 Casko Road, Freeport.
Tournament headquarters will be at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road in Freeport with fishing starting at 6 a.m. Friday and running through 5 p.m. Saturday.
Anglers must be in line for the final weigh-in, which will be headed by longtime weigh-master Kevin Burns.
“I didn’t know him all that well myself, but that’s funny because we were talking about him this past weekend,” Burns said. “Mike Sorrell, who lives in Leakey, we were visiting them and he was talking about some of the adventures that he had been with Robert Huffman. Of him I basically heard that he was a character in many ways who was very laid-back, a very nice guy.”
The weigh station will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, which will be the only time to have fish weighed.
This year’s tournament will benefit families of loved ones who have cancer. Last year’s focus was on helping students with scholarships.
The tournament, which is geared toward families, costs $100 to register for adults and youths in the same family.
Categories for the tournament include redfish, trout, flounder, Texas Slam and gigged flounder. Awards will be $1,000 for first place, second place $600 and third place $400. First place for a juvenile will be a lifetime fishing license.
All anglers must have a valid Texas fishing license with a saltwater permit, and all will be allowed to fish from a boat, surf or shore. All rules and times apply to each and all anglers.
Besides live music from the Buck Yeager Band, Della Meredith will be doing a chainsaw carving on site. There will be live and silent auctions along with raffles throughout Saturday.
“He lived a very humble life and was extremely generous with whatever little he did have,” Hurst said of his father. “Growing up we lost touch for a long time, but I always have great memories of the time we did have together. He helped develop me into a person and a man and still use some of those life lessons from him.”
For more information, call Alisha Lewis at 979-709-9190.
