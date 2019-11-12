LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Gator Gallop 5K returns this weekend for its 51st year supporting students through the Brazosport College Foundation.
“Our profits go into the general scholarship, where it is distributed based on the criteria provided by the school,” said Kelli Forde Spiers, director of student life and intramural programs.
This year’s Gator Gallop will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson. The mile race will start at 7:30 a.m., and the BASF kids run will start at 7:45 a.m.
Last year, the race was hosted in the spring and fall, but this year it’s back to once a year.
“We’ll just be once a year again; last year was special because it was the 50th anniversary,” Spiers said. “The race was usually in the March and April time-frame, but now it will be in the fall.”
Because Gator Gallop profits contributed to scholarships through the BC Foundation, there have been positive turnouts for the event and it’s increasing steadily.
“We’ve seen an increase in participation throughout the three years I’ve been coordinating the event, even though the last one started raining bullets and participation dipped a little,” Spiers said. “It’s a fun event, and we always want increased participation every year.”
Registration fee for the 5K and mile will be $25 for adults and children, and $15 for Brazosport College students. The BASF kids run will be free. Same day registration will be at 6:30 a.m. Online registration can be found at brazosport.edu/gatorgallop.
