LAKE JACKSON — The annual Who’s Who Golf Classic at The Wilderness Golf Course scored big for Junior Achievement of Brazoria County, raising more than $90,000 for the nonprofit’s financial literacy programs.
Innovative Cleaning Solutions sponsored the June 21 tournament.
Local industry and community leaders got involved in giving back by donating their golf game to Junior Achievement. Guest golfers this year included Al Cagle, Olin maintenance leader; Arnold Lopez, contract services supervisor at Chevron Phillips; Art Orscheln, Chevron Phillips operations manager; Bob Lewandowski, Dow Chemical technical expertise and support director; Craig Falcon, Dow Chemical contract operations leader; Gary Crabtree, senior project director for SI Group Texas Operations; Greg Brooks, senior director at SI Group Texas Operations; Jay Garner, maintenance/tech service director at BASF; Matt Hanks, Brazoria County engineer; Paul Spinks, plant manager at Shin-tech; Rick Pena, Freeport LNG terminal manager; Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport executive director; and Tim Daeschner, BASF director of site engineering and technical expertise.
Winners for the morning flight included:
First place, low gross, Innovative Cleaning Solutions, Andy Burdge, Tom Keyworth, Mark Rouse and Tommy Cheote; first place, low net, JVIC, Randy Maxwell, Nick Rude, Ronnie Mabry and Tom Armitge; second place, low net, Sprint Transport consisting of Josh Noworatzky, Eric Willia, Jason Conover and Mike Miller; third place, low net, United Rentals, Tre McCrummen, Dustin Newsome, Jeff Dodds and Ryan Hackler.
The men’s longest-drive winner was Jacob Martinez with Marquis Construction; women’s longest drive and closest to the pin for morning was Amanda Roby from the Hydrochem team; men’s closest to the pin for morning was Ryan Hackler from the United Rentals team.
Among the afternoon players, first place, low gross, went to the Universal Plant Services team, including Bruce Buswell, David Richardson, R.B. Powell and Cullen Smith; first place, low net, went to Red Snapper Inn with Lin Biar, Buck Buchannan, Chris Brinkman and Jason Gast; second place, low net, was Marquis Construction, consisting of Al Olvera, Wally Gregory, Zach Faniel and Ernest Huerta; and third place, low net, was Chevron Phillips Chemical consisting of Amanda Baca, Jason Baca, Jody Simmons and Matt Cline
Men’s longest drive for the afternoon was Alek Rubalcaba playing with the Brand Safety team. Saathoff had the women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, and men’s closest to the pin for afternoon was Vulcan Materials’ Emond Hobbs.
Launched in 1956, Junior Achievement of Brazoria County is a local division of JA USA which raises funds for more than 6,000 students annually. Junior Achievement offers free financial literacy, entrepreneurial and work readiness programming geared to help students make the right choices, keeping them in school, and educating them in order to help them become self-sufficient adults.
For information, visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-brazoriacounty.org.
