Local rivalries are always intense in the community, and it will be no different when the Brazoswood Buccaneers (9-6) take on the Brazosport Exporters (5-5) at 7 p.m. today at Performance Gym.
“It’s bragging rights for the kids and families out there,” Exporter head coach Travis Pittman said. “It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. They know what we do and we know what they do so it’s come down to who executes the best.”
Both teams are coming off wins in their last game as the Ships beat the Stafford Spartans, 72-66, and the Bucs beat Columbia, 64-63.
Junior guard Jake Simpson leads Brazoswood with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-4, he’ll be a tough matchup for the Exporters as he’s been with multiple other teams all season.
Senior guard Ray Bell might have to play similar to how he did against the Spartans, dropping 31 points. Both teams like to shoot from behind the arc and fans should expect a lot of shots in the air tonight.
“We know if they have an open shot on the outside, they’ll knock it down if we let them,” Pittman said. “I told our guys we have to close down on them and limit their opportunities.”
No matter the circumstances for both teams, Pittman knows it won’t be an easy game for either side.
“I know B’wood is going to be good. Trent (Olivier) does a great job coaching them,” Pittman said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to do what we need to do to win.”
