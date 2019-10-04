LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Christian will face a familiar style of offense this week against Allen Academy, hopefully with better results than two weeks ago.
“It’s good we’ve already game-planned for their style of play because their new coach came from Emery-Weiner, who we already played this year,” Eagles head football coach Danny Martin said.
The Eagles (1-0, 3-2) didn’t fare so well against Emery-Weiner, losing 45-0, but they’ve changed the way they run their offense, providing more balance. It worked last week in a 72-58 victory over Conroe Covenant Christian, throwing and running for over 200 yards each.
Martin plans to keep it up and produce the same results on the road tonight at Allen Academy, which is 5-0 on the season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
“Now that we have those extra options to throw, it’ll help us running the ball,” Martin said. “We’ll keep switching it up so we don’t allow defenses to stack the box on us.”
The Eagles have 1,515 yards of total offense for the season, averaging 378 yards per game. They’ve accumulated 278 yards rushing per game and 100 passing.
Brazosport Christian is 1-1 on the road, and Martin doesn’t see it affecting his team today.
“Our guys are used to playing on the road, they feel good and they get more confidence as the season progresses.” Martin said.
The Eagles lost to Allen Academy last season, 30-16.
