FREEPORT
Walking in with aspirations of continuing to learn a sport not meant for everyone, kids in Freeport train to become champions. From ages 6 to 17 years old, boys and girls settled in for a two-hour boxing workout at Gallardos Boxing Team.
Five months ago, 15-year-old Eduardo Bernal from Freeport walked into Gallardos boxing gym having never trained in boxing in his life. But in his mind, he figured he could be successful with his talent. In February, Bernal fought in the ring for the first time at the 2020 Houston Junior Olympics and won the 114-pound championship at the CDM Gym at Greenspoint Mall.
“We’ve had several fighters during our time here and have made them champions in their weight classes,” Ricardo Gallardo Sr. said.
Gallardo opened the gym three years ago and he is the trainer as well, having been a former boxer himself. For those who come and train, there aren’t too many breaks except for the 30 seconds or minute breaks in between rounds. Having fought eight professional fights when he was younger growing up in Acapulco Guerrero, Mexico, Gallardo was known as “El Gallito”, finishing 7-1 overall in the ring in his short stint.
“When I was a boxer, I wasn’t afraid of anyone, always coming forward in the ring,” he said. “I was what you call a Mexican fighter who never went backward no matter what. I would get hit, but I would return three or four punches at a time. This is the same style that I train my fighters here at my gym. We are focused when we get in the ring, we are physical with our opponents and we just don’t back down from no one.”
On Wednesday, there were 11 hopeful boxers who went from station to station that included hitting a heavy bag, a speed bag, jumping rope or in the boxing ring with Gallardo following his instructions.
Gallardo Sr.’s short professional career ended when his mother and wife received an opportunity to come to the United States. They settled in Freeport and have been there ever since. Once he started having a family, his eldest, Ricardo Gallardo Jr. followed his father’s footsteps into boxing with his father as his trainer.
“It was tough because he wasn’t just my dad, he was my coach,” Ricardo Gallardo Jr. said. “He would push me a lot and there were days where I didn’t want to come and we would bump heads. But I realized that in order to get better I had to be here.”
It was the main reason Gallardo opened the gym, so he could train his son whenever he wanted to. Out of 51 amateur fights, Gallardo Jr. lost only four times. Eventually he moved away from boxing and got a job.
“I focused on my daughter, Estephany Gallardo, and got her going in the ring, but then she needed surgery and pulled away from the sport to recover,” Gallardo Sr. said. “So then I focused on our other fighters and tried to steer them in the right way by keeping them off the streets. I wanted them to focus on boxing and just keep them busy, so they wouldn’t stray to the wrong side.”
A carpenter by day, Ricardo Sr. trains kids from Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport at least five days a week. Estephany recently returned to training after recovering from her surgery. In her first four fights she went 3-1 in the ring.
“At first it was something I just wanted to try, but just by hearing my dad’s stories of him being a professional makes me want to just continue and see where it takes me,” she said.
One thing Gallardo Sr. doesn’t do at his gym is charge any boxer for lessons. It’s his way of giving back and keeping a sport that means so much to him alive.
“When I was growing up in Mexico, it was tough because at times I didn’t have money to pay for training, so I know what that is like,” he said. “I just want to give as much of an opportunity to someone who can’t afford to pay because of what I went through. Whenever a new boxer shows up, I just tell them that whatever they can afford a month I will take and train their sons or daughters. Some will pay, others will not. But we just want to help the youth and have them focus on something that they might like to do.”
He does have a couple of sponsors who help him out, one of them being Alex Espinoza. Others are parents of the boxers who chip in what they can.
Gallardo Jr. returns to his father gym to talk to the youngsters about a sport that isn’t meant for just anyone.
“I tell these kids all of the time that if they are getting ready for a fight, that they don’t win the fight in the ring, they win the fight in the gym,” Gallardo Jr. said. “Its one of the things that I learned from my dad when I was younger.”
Gallardo’s Boxing Team is open 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
