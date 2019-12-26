Sixteen boys teams make up the 47th Annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic, including the host Brazoswood Buccaneers and Brazosport Exporters. Both look to contend for the championship this season.
The tournament will be Friday and Saturday, with Brazoswood using the Performance Gym and Gym 2 at its high school while Brazosport will use the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym and Gym 2 for its games.
The Buccaneers, 10-6 so far this season, take on South Houston at 10:30 a.m. at the Performance Gym in its opener.
“We are still a young group, and I am happy because last year we were losing some close games, but with a bit more experience this year, we know what to do more in those moments and have been able to pull out some wins,” Brazoswood third-year head coach Trent Olivier said.
The Buccaneers are on a five-game win streak that includes victories against Brazosport, Columbia, Alvin, Ashdown and IL Texas Arlington. The first two victories to start the streak were at the Cedar Hill Tournament.
“We are excited because district will be super tough and it always is,” Olivier said. “But if we can take care of the ball, we might be able to get one of those playoff spots.”
The last time the Bucs made the championship game in its own tournament was in 2013 against Fort Bend Dulles (55-47) in a tough loss. Brazoswood’s last Holiday Classic finals win was in 2008 against Brazosport (64-54).
“I remember that first year we got third place in this tournament, last year we only won two games, but our goal is to win the whole thing and hopefully keep this win streak going,” Olivier said. “Doing that or even placing top three going into district play would be big for us.”
Olivier believes his team has the talent to make a run.
“I just want to get some guys to step up and have some big games,” he said. “Guys like Jake (Simpson), who’s been scoring more than 20 points a game in the last five games, and Ty Sims, who are our top two leading scorers. I just want to see others step into some roles of contributing more. Against Brazosport, we had four or five guys in double figures, which was just last week.”
Simpson is averaging 15.9 points a game with 7.1 rebounds for the season, while Sims is scoring 8.5 points.
“I knew we could shoot the ball, but to have the ability to hit big shots, which have come with the 3-pointers, is nice to see,” he said. “In some games we’ve been able to hit about three or four of those to win some games, extend leads or even get us back in some games. I also feel like anyone on the floor can hit a big shot.”
BRAZOSPORT
Finally getting his full roster together after the football playoffs, second-year head coach Travis Pittman is quite pleased with what he’s seen so far.
“Every game except for one, we’ve been playing 5 or 6A teams and we’ve been competitive in every loss except for the first one against Benjamin Davis,” Pittman said. “But we are getting some guys back healthy, and we have some young guys who are going through some growing pains. I think we are starting to figure things out finally.”
At 5-6 on the season, the Exporters will start the Holiday Classic at its own E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym at 10:30 a.m. Friday playing Van Vleck.
“I’d love to see us playing at B’wood on Saturday, which means we took care of business on Friday,” Pittman said. “We open with Van Vleck and they are a smaller school but have some kids over there that can get it done. It won’t be an easy first round game, and then we either play Spring Wood or (Fort Bend) Willowridge, and those are games that we need to execute on both sides of the floor.”
The Ships won back-to-back Holiday Classics, beating Vista Ridge (74-53) in 2017 and Fort Bend Hightower (59-58) in 2016.
“We knew after last year we were going to be quick, especially with Ray Bell, Paul Woodard, Kevin Davis and Cornell Brown,” Pittman said. “But we are actually quicker than we were last year. That first day we had them out there, just to see the speed that we had was kind of shocking. It seems like they got quicker.”
Pittman is pleased with how some of the youngsters are performing, including Woodard.
“He’s just a sophomore, and at first we looked for him to come off the bench, but he’s kind of gotten hold of a starting spot and is hanging onto it,” Pittman said. “He is solid on defense, quick and strong and has done a good job anticipating passes. On offense, he’s learned it with Ray Bell and we don’t have a defined point guard; it will either be Ray or Paul just depending on matchups. We just need Paul to be more assertive on offense and looking for scoring opportunities.”
The Ships have a clear objective in this year’s tournament.
“Our goal is to make that championship game on Saturday, especially for these seniors,” Pittman said. “To get it done for Brazosport with this talented field, if we play the way we need to play we have a shot of bringing it home.”
