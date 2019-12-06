RICHMOND — Miscommunication and turnovers cost Brazoswood in back-to-back losses Thursday to open the LCISD Invitational on Thursday at George Ranch High School.
“We’re going to try and keep doing what we do,” Lady Bucs head coach Doug Watson said. “They’re learning new things, and they do the right things sometimes. We just have to be more consistent with it.”
HOUSTON LAMAR 61, BRAZOSWOOD 28
The Lady Bucs tuned the ball over 21 times, often passing to open spots on the floor thinking a teammate would be there.
Brazoswood led 8-7 after the first quarter despite turning the ball over eight time to just two for Lamar. The Lady Texans missed numerous chances to convert the miscues into points, both from the paint and around the perimeter.
Lamar didn’t have that issue the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bucs, 15-2, with Brazoswood’s only points coming on free throws by Rae’vyn Jackson.
In the second half, it didn’t get much better for Brazoswood. Lamar’s smothering 1-3-1 zone defense forced turnovers the Lady Texans turned into quick points at the other end.
Lady Buc guard Twig Bolton led the team with 16 points and two steals. Forward Citlalic Montejano contributed four points and seven rebounds, and Jackson had five points and six rebounds.
Lady Texans guard Shani Darkins had nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Guard Kahlayn Barnes led the team with 13 points and eight rebounds, while forward Hayle Poindexter dropped six points and eight rebounds.
TOMBALL 49, BRAZOSWOOD 25: The Lady Bucs couldn’t find a way to run their offense efficiently, characterized by the multiple timeouts Watson called in an effort to get his players on the right page.
Wing Nataly Segler hit a 3-pointer to start the game for Brazoswood, but the Lady Bucs couldn’t keep momentum up and were outscored 16-2 the rest of the first quarter.
More pressure on the ball more paid off for Brazoswood in the second quarter, holding Tomball to nine points, but the Lady Wildcats made adjustments at halftime and broke the game open.
Brazoswood wasn’t able to generate much in the paint the whole game, getting 15 of its 25 points from outside the arc and free throws. Bolton and Segler led the team with six points each, and forward Reagan Blank had a team-best eight rebounds.
Tomball forward Taylor Pederson dropped 14 points, five rebounds and two assists on the afternoon. Guard Katelyn Chomko had six points, five rebounds and three steals.
“I think we played better from the first game to the second game — better plays, better effort. We just ask they get better each time,” Watson said. “We’re young and learning on the fly, and sometimes it doesn’t look real pretty, but they’re working.”
Brazoswood resume play in the Bronze bracket of the tournament at 9 a.m. today .
