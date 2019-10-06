THE WOODLANDS — Bucs cross country runners are vying to become a championship-level team and the Nike south Invitational showed them just how close they are.
“We’re building for a championship,” Brazoswood head cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “George Ranch has won district 10 years in a row and I’m of the motto to be the best you have to beat the best.”
The Bucs and Lady Bucs finished 10th at the Nike South Invitational at The Woodlands High School last Saturday. The Bucs finished 10th out of 22 teams and the Lady Bucs finished 10th out of 18 teams.
Madison Habeck led the Lady Bucs with a time of 19:25.9, finishing 10th out of 129 runners for the Elite Girls division.
Teammates Anna Tyree, Lilly Cole, Julia Simon and Sophia Sutherland rounded out the top five for the Lady Bucs in scoring. Tyree ran in 21:11.7, Cole in 21:15.1, Simon in 21:18.1 and Sutherland in 22:22.2.
“The girls team as a whole has improved the most,” Tummins said. “They’ve really bought into what we’re trying to accomplish and they’re all young so the future is bright.”
Leo Perez led the Bucs with a time of 16 minutes, 9.7 seconds finishing 13th overall out of 161 runners in the Elite Boys division.
Teammates Riley Kuhlman, Ed Franklin, Manuel Gonzalez and Peter Young rounded out the top five for the Bucs. Kuhlman ran in 16:59.2, Franklin in 17:24.2, Gonzalez in 17:29.7 and Young in 17:39.
“The guys have improved with getting our guys running closer and closer to each other each race,” Tummins said. “We want our top seven runners to be as close as possible.”
The Nike South Invitational had top teams from across Texas compete at the event, which is why Tummins wanted to have his team compete.
“It’s our last race before district, we want to be at our best so we can win district,” Tummins said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.