Cold winds that come out of the north this time of year make it difficult for those of us who like spending a few hours on the water with hopes of bringing home a stringer full of delish table fixings. The problem is there are so few days when all the elements necessary for success line up, especially along our Texas coast.
During January and February, we have changes in wind velocity and direction almost daily, which create a huge difference in tides and water temperature. Bait camps have a hard time keeping a supply of bait. Also, finding a fishing pal to go with me because I’ve been told I’m too old to go by myself, limits my available hooking days drastically. But that’s not all bad news, since I don’t have to put on a suit and go to work anymore, it gives me lots of time to study tide charts, check on weather conditions, availability of bait and fishing buddies.
I found one of those days on a Sunday during the first part of January when all the chickens looked like they were going to be on the roost. A norther had pushed off the coast, and the weather forecast was for a sunny day, moving tide and bait was available. Best of all, my school-teaching fishing buddy, Scott Jamison, who is always chomping at the bit to ride the waves when school is not in session, was ready to wet some lines.
Scott arrived at Lazy Daze about 7 a.m. We ate a fold-over sandwich filled with thin slices of crisp Eckermann’s smoked hot link sausage, washed it down with a tasty Dr Pepper, hooked on to I’m Ready’s trailer and lit a shuck. Kurtis filled our bait box with five dozen minnows and a pint of shrimp at Saltgrass Bait Camp. It wasn’t long before we gave I’m Ready’s bottom a taste of saltwater for the first time in quite a while.
I had layered clothing with longjohns and a hooded coat before leaving the house. With salt air in the mid-30s, I decided it was best to add my hunting suit, and a ski mask over my head in an effort to keep my old bones warm. The hum of I’m Ready’s f50-horsepower Evinrude motor was music to our ears as she popped a plane, leaving a rooster tail in her wake.
After a short ride, we poled down in one of our sweet winter honey holes. Scott dipped a few minnows into my little gallon bucket. A quick touch of really cold water made me pause and reach in the tackle box for a thin pair of oyster gloves. Over these I put on a pair of plastic gloves to keep my fingers from getting wet, turning white and being cold. Everything seemed to be setting up for one of those rare banner days with a low, fast, incoming tide. It didn’t take long to find out all the boys were home.
Scott hooked up to a small red before I could get a line in the water. I barely got my second bait settled when the clicker on the first one started screaming. Soon I was bent over with a bad boy red that turned out to be 26 inches of muscle. Normally we use three rigs each, but not this day. Two was all we could handle, and at times only one because the hook-ups were coming at such a fast pace.
At some point during the morning, I set the hook on what felt like a monster. This dude peeled line off my reel like he wasn’t even hooked. We went round and round for the better part of half-hour and finally a tired old man won the battle. Turns out it was a 27 1/2-inch red. I had him fowled hooked in his anal fin under his body next to his tail and, with the help of that strong tide, made him fight like a giant.
Later, Scott’s rod was bent with something heavy which was easing along like he didn’t know he had a hook in his mouth. After some grunting and puffing, he boated a 38-inch black drum. It was one of those rare days that we dream about that resulted in 34 reds brought to boat, 24 over 20 inches. We released all, except a few for supper, to give us a thrill another day.
Sometimes we have to wait patiently for a winter fishing experience to come along that’s good enough to write home to momma about.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.