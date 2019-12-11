HOUSTON — In its first season of varsity basketball, Kairos Christian Academy struggled Tuesday afternoon against an experienced United Christian Academy Home School team, dropping a 51-27 decision.
The Lions dropped to 0-3 as the Eagles from United Christian just had too much to overcome.
“The other team had size and probably more experience then we did,” Kairos Christian Academy head coach Cedric Johnson said. “Some of our guys, they are playing for the first time this year. Plus we only have one senior in Jeremy Smith, and he is helping us develop some kids. He is our all- around player and is leading us on the court with his leadership.”
Smith led the Lions with 12 points as the point guard played all 32 minutes.
The Eagles had the height advantage on the Lions and used it from the outset, dipping the ball inside as they took a 14-4 first-quarter lead.
Kairos’ A.J. Smith came alive in the second quarter, popping in all but two of the Lions’ points, and five of his nine points for the game, as Kairos was outscored 19-7. One of those buckets was off a steal by his brother Jeremy Smith, as he found A.J. with the assist.
The Lions came out on fire to start the second half as Matthew Manzano got things going by connecting from the inside. Jeremy Smith followed with back-to-back buckets to start a 6-2 run that made the score 38-15.
“Right now our starting five have the most experience, and they will be out there until we can build some more experience off the bench,” Johnson said. “We are trying to develop that depth, but it’s going to take some time. Time permitting, we will get in as many subs as we can during our games.”
Eventually the minutes took their toll on the starting five as the Eagles found another advantage with their deeper bench. The Eagles finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run for a 44-20 lead.
“We need to continue to effectively operate and make plays,” Johnson said. “If we can concentrate on playing some strong defense by moving our feet, we will have a better chance of challenging our opponents, which might give us some opportunities.”
The Lions continued to play the Eagles tough in the final eight minutes of play as each team scored seven points.
Kairos will take a bit of a break until the new year.
“We will be practicing throughout the rest of the month in preparation to return in January to continue our season,” Johnson said. “But our practices have been good so far, because for some of our players, they are playing organized sports for the first time. We look at our practices as a character-building thing and of course athletics as well.”
Kairos returns to the basketball court Jan. 9 at home against Living Waters.
