PEARLAND OILERS (3-2, 6-2) AT BRAZOSWOOD BUCCANEERS (0-5, 0-8)
7 p.m. TODAY AT HOPPER FIELD
OVERVIEW: The Bucs can play the spoiler in the 23rd meeting with the Oilers. Pearland is in fourth place in the District 23-6A standings with two games remaining. The Oilers have beaten Brazoswood in six consecutive meetings, with the Bucs’ last victory in 2006 (28-25), and the all-time series is tied at 11 wins each.
Pearland is averaging 494.4 yards a game, with Torrance Burgess putting up 764 yards, 8.68 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns to lead the run game. JD Head has passed for 1,278 yards on 77 completions with 13 touchdowns and only one interception off 131 attempts.
ALIEF HASTINGS BEARS (1-4, 3-5) at PEARLAND DAWSON (5-0, 7-1)
7 p.m. TODAY AT THE RIG
OVERVIEW: These are two teams going in different directions as the Eagles try to hold on to their perfect record, while the Bears are looking for any any positives they can in the last two games. Dawson has the second-best offense in District 23-6A at 387.6 yards per game, with quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton (72-of-130, 1,208 yards, nine TDs, four INTs) second in district. The Eagles have the top defense, surrendering an average of 213.1 yards a contest and just 66 total points in five district contests. Junior David Fisher has three of the team’sa seven interceptions.
The Bears’ offense is averaging 217.5 yards a game with 880 yards on the ground and another 860 yards passing. Senior Caleb Brown leads the ground game with 437 yards on 105 carries.
FORT BEND WILLOWRIDGE EAGLES (5-1, 6-2) AT MANVEL MAVERICKS (6-0, 8-0)
7 p.m. TODAY FREEDOM FIELD
OVERVIEW: The Mavericks will get a challenge from the Eagles, who are tied with Fort Bend Marshall for second place in the standings. Manvel has an impressive passing game led by Tucker Yarbrough (119-of-203 attempts, 1,742 yards, 29 TDs, two INTs) averaging 217 yards a game.
Willowridge is led by senior quarterback Rufus Scott (88-of-146 attempts, 1,228 yards, 17 TDs, five INTs), who enjoys connecting with Lidarian Carter (42-597 yards, eight TDs), Mar’quise Garrett (25-437 yards, eight TDs) and Javion Chatman (19-414 yards, four TDs). This one could turn into an aerial attack.
ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS (0-4, 0-8) AT CLEAR BROOK WOLVERINES (0-4, 0-8)
7 p.m. SATURDAY AT CHALLENGER COLUMBIA STADIUM
OVERVIEW: In a battle of winless teams, someone will walk out of Challenger Stadium with a victory. The Yellowjackets have been shut out in six of their games this season, scoring only 17 points. Averaging 112 yards of offense a game, Ronald Broussard leads the ground attack with 198 yards on 74 carries. At least six quarterbacks have taken snaps this season.
Clear Brook sophomore quarterback Cameron McCalister is coming off a 256-yard effort with three touchdowns against Dickinson last week in a 69-21 loss. The ground game is led by junior Jerren Harbin (77-378 yards, TD).
