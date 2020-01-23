The Gulf Coast Powerlifting League will officially kick off the season today when Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny send their girl lifters to Hitchcock for the opening meet.
With lifting starting at 5 p.m., the girls will have three league meets to keep improving before the regional and state meets.
BRAZOSPORT
TJ Heidt takes over the powerlifting group with the Exporters and Lady Ships, and he has six girl powerlifters he’s been working with.
“We are young with three freshmen, two sophomores and a senior,” Heidt said. “So far they’ve been here every day working out, and I don’t worry about them coming to work out.”
The veteran of the group is Belinda Zepeda, a 148-pound lifter. Her best total last year in the league was 490 pounds. Her best in each segment was 180 in the squat, 110 bench press and her deadlift of the season was 205 pounds.
“She is the leader of our group and does everything for us, including being a trainer as well,” Heidt said. “This is her third year lifting.”
Sophomore Thalia Pina, who competes in the 259s, had a best of 555 in the Gulf Coast League last season. Pina’s best squat last year was 195 to go with a 95 bench and a 280 deadlift.
“Thalia is also one of our trainers, and I’d say that her squats are her best right now,” Heidt said.
The one freshmen wha could make a push this season is Katelyn Vela (259+), a newcomer to lifting.
“For someone that’s never been in a weight room before, she’s been working hard and is getting her deadlift up and is pretty good on squat and has been working on her bench,” Heidt said. “She also does band, so she has multiple stuff going. But she is here working out.”
COLUMBIA
The Lady ’Necks will also be young, but head coach Willis Johnson sees some potential in the athletes he has.
“Our one returner is Launa Sanders, and I think she will do well this year,” he said. “Our new girls are mostly sophomores, but we do have a junior in Michelle McBroom.”
Johnson sees Sanders as a possible 132 powerlifter after competing in the 148s last year. Her best 2019 total was 640 pounds, with a personal best of 225 squat, 135 bench and 285 deadlift.
“She’s definitely gotten stronger, and I think she will make it to regionals and compete well,” Johnson said.
McBroom is a junior and will lift in the 105 weight class. Also competing will be sophomores Madison Radkin (114s) and McKenzie Anderson (165s).
“I like this league because they use the powerlifting team from UH who come and judge our meets, which is good because they help out our lifters and as the meets go on, they increase the intensity of the meets,” Johnson said.
SWEENY
The dominant team of the area could be the Lady Dogs as they return a bunch of seniors supported by some talented underclassmen.
Except for a knee injury late in the season last year, senior Lorelei Irby could have been on the medal stand in the 198s at the state meet.
“We’ve been looking at the standings for her in state and will probably lift in the 220s this year,” Sweeny coach Jim Ashworth said. “I mean, she could lift in the 198s, but I don’t want her to kill herself making 198s.”
Ashlyn Moore (259), Harmony Hysten (132s), Anna Green (148s), Sarah Briggs (181s) and Irby are all four-year lifters in the program.
“This particular group of seniors have brought powerlifting back to Sweeny after the girls back in 2001-2002 that were state champs,” Ashworth said. “They’ve won a lot for Sweeny and put girls powerlifting back on the map for us.”
Juniors, Hadley Rennie (97s), Cassidy Tucker (165s), Ariana Williams (165s), Hailey Sarntimauro (181s) and possibly Destanee Maurer (114s), who is recovering from an injury, round out a strong team.
