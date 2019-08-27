ANGLETON — Taking his next step in his basketball career, former Houston Baptist Huskie and Angleton Wildcat Josh Ibarra will be heading south to play professionally in Mexico.
Ibarra made it official in early July when he went down for a tryout with Fuerza Regia and made the squad.
“I am blessed to get the opportunity,” Ibarra said. “It was a crazy experience, and crazier than anything I’ve ever experienced as far as the tryout and the signing, mostly because verything is so serious and very professional. I know it deals with my livelihood and stuff, but I was more worried about making the right choice for the right team, right place and right agent. But everything went well.”
At 6-foot-11, 270 pounds, Ibarra finished up his career at Houston Baptist University this past season. But he didn’t get to play his final year after being redshirted.
“I fractured my foot the season before and needed to make sure that I healed properly,” Ibarra said. “So I decided not to play this past season, because I’ve always had a goal of playing professionally. Ever since I entered college, I have tried to position myself so that this could happen.”
Furze Regia plays in the LNBP Mexican East League and has been around since 2001. They are based in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and play their home games at Gimnasio Neuvo Leon Independiente.
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was signed by Fuerza Regia for three games and contributed 30 minutes of playing time.
Ibarra will report to the team Thursday and training camp will open Sunday.
“I went there from July 1-5 and I had a workout and got to see the facilities and everything else, it looked good to me,” Ibarra said. “In my four years at HBU, I learned a whole lot especially learning how to be a big man and play with my back to the basket. But probably most important was to learn to be a teammate.”
In 2014, Ibarra received a scholarship to play for the Huskies after playing just one season of high school basketball with Angleton.
While roaming the halls at 6-foot-8 or 6-9, Ibarra always knew that he wanted to play high school basketball.
“I wanted to play basketball, but me and the coaches had different views, so freshman through junior year I just sat out,” Ibarra said. “Then we got a new coach my junior year (Clint Anderson) and we bumped heads that year. But we talked when I turned senior and had a good conversation and got on the right page.”
In his only season with the Wildcats, Ibarra averaged 9.7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Ibarra helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 5A quarterfinal round that season as they were ousted by Friendswood (58-47).
“I remember playing that year and it wasn’t a great senior year for me,” Ibarra said. “But it was good enough to get a scholarship to college. But I was happy playing with some of my closest friends and finally thinking that I wasn’t a big for nothing.”
With the help of Anderson along with his mother, Debra Edge, Ibarra got his act together and started working hard on the court and in the classroom.
“They helped me realize that I could do something with my height in basketball,” Ibarra said. “It was great playing with Angleton, for me it was just something that I cherish those days because I finally understood what I needed to do to make it happen for myself.”
As a senior at Houston Baptist during the 2017-18 season, Ibarra played just 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury. He was averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.
In his junior year with the Huskies, Ibarra was a second team All-Southland Conference player, playing all 31 games while averaging 12 points and 7.2 rebounds, and leading the team with 29 blocked shots.
Ibarra made 19 starts as a sophomore playing in 22 games, and as a freshman appeared in 27 games averaging 6.1 points with 6.5 rebounds.
“I’ve put in tons of work, from two-a-days on Chrismas break, two-a-days during the summers, tons of skill work and tons of weight lifting,” Ibarra said. “With all that tons of work it just made me realize that I wanted to get somewhere.”
One of his former teammate from HBU will also be playing with Fuerza Regia this upcoming season.
“I am really looking toward the experience, and just being able to say that I got there and that I was a professional player,” Ibarra said. “But I am still trying to do the NBA stuff, like go to their combines and workouts next year.”
(1) entry
Congratulations and continued success!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.