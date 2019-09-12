The Wilderness Golf Course will be hosting the 36th annual Fall Golf Tournament, but much like the fast-approaching season, it’s coming soon.
Organized by the Angleton Chamber of Commerce, spots are already almost filled.
Registration for the Sept. 23 tournament is open at the Angleton Chamber of Commerce website, angletonchamber.org, but golfers are also welcome to sign up at the course for any remaining spots. Entry fees are $150 for individuals and $600 per four-person team. Players tee off at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be available at 11 a.m., and dinner follows at the end of the tournament.
“The golf tournament has been going on for a while now and people are excited about the event every year,” said Angleton Chamber Director of Operations Michele Allison, who has been with the organization for five years. “It’s always been a good event since I’ve been here.”
For the second year in a row, Gulf Coast Auto Park sponsors the event and will have a car prize for anyone who makes a hole in one.
There will also be a multitude of tent sponsors offering food and drinks participants are able to enjoy during the afternoon and evening.
“We’ll have sponsors at the event with food, drinks, massages and a lot of other things,” Allison said.
Because so many businesses and sponsors come to this event, it is a great way to network for businesses, both big and small, and an opportunity for people to golf and have a good time. That’s what makes the event so special and different from the rest, Allison said.
Wilderness Golf Course has its perks with the beau tiful course provided to members and the public, and this event should make that experience even better.
Call 979-849-6443 for information or register at business.angletonchamber.org/events/details/36th-annual-fall-golf-tournament-21717.
FUTURE TOURNAMENTS:
P ort Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon afternoon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available for extra cost. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
Folds of Honor Charity Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration and lunch, noon shotgun start Oct. 11-12 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $125 per player. Sponsorships available. Ninety-one percent of proceeds go to Folds of Honor organization providing scholarships to kids whose parent have passed in uniform. Register at thewildernessgc.com.
