ANGLETON — It seemed like the Angleton Ladycats were stuck in quicksand with the Foster Lady Falcons moving all the way around them on the soccer field. In the battle of unbeatens Tuesday in District 24-5A, it was all Foster, 6-0, at Wildcat Stadium.
“We hadn’t faced a team with that many club kids and players that play at a high level,” Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs said afterward. “We faced maybe one or two club kids amongst a couple of teams here and there. But that whole team was playing high level. The pace, speed, everything was just fast.”
Angleton fell to 5-1-0 while the Lady Falcons improved to 7-0-0.
Just 90 seconds into the match, Foster’s Hannah Bolin found Angelica Bochus with a beautiful cross from the right side of the field, where Bochus didn’t miss a step as she stroked the ball into the back of the net for a quick 1-0 advantage.
That’s the way it started and that is the way it was all night — Foster a few steps ahead of the Ladycats.
“I think we could have played faster. We should have beat them to the ball and we literally beat ourselves up in the first half,” Briggs said. “We were shocked about what we were seeing and how fast they were playing the ball, and we had not seen that in district.”
Foster’s handling of the ball despite the wet conditions was impeccable. The first three goals were assisted with some great passes. At 16:21, Jenay Garcia from the left side found Bochus to make it 2-0.
That was followed by a Sydne Bunce to Ruby Salazar connection for the third goal of the first half.
“It had been a while since we’d seen a team play a ball that quick; we were shell-shocked,” Briggs said. “I felt like in the second half, which was better, the ball was slippery, but our goalkeepers had an off night with that.”
A couple of Foster goals slipped right through the Ladycat goalkeepers in the second half. Briggs tried coming up with some kind of plan to get back in it in the second half, but her team continued to struggle.
“We went to a 4-2-3-1 and played more defensive, and I just told the girls to try to get to the ball first, so we could put something together with some better passes,” she said. “But we could not get anything going in the middle or the attacking third — our game was not there.”
Angleton came into the match averaging four goals a contest while having given up only five goals in five victories. They were outshot 28-4 by Foster.
The Ladycats will try to bounce back Friday when they host Fort Bend Marshall.
