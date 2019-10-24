SWEENY — With three straight Houston ISD programs on the docket for the Sweeny Bulldogs, Randy Lynch and company are staying the course.
“We are treating it like any other week or any other opponent,” Lynch said. “We’ve moved some players around again like we did last week, because we are just trying to find the right fit for what we are trying to do.”
Sweeny (2-0, 5-2) is in control of its own destiny for the District 11-4A D-II title after taking care of business against Wharton and La Marque. The next step on its championship path is a trip to Houston Scarborough (0-2, 2-5) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Dyer Stadium in Houston.
Sweeny will have a home game with Houston Kashmere next week then finish the regular season at Houston Washington.
For the Bulldogs, it will be a good time to work on some things.
“We finally got the run game going, but we are trying to clean up some of our blocking scheme-wise as well as trying to simplify some things for those guys,” Lynch said. “On the passing game, we’d like to be a bit cleaner, so still working on that. Defensively just trying to make sure we are doing our proper run and pass schemes that we have. It is more fundamental stuff that we are going over.”
The Bulldogs generated 350 yards on offense, including 218 on the ground, last week against the Tigers. Xavier Woods and Kaden Pate combined for 180 of those yards.
Defensively, Sweeny allowed just 27 rushing yards to Wharton.
The Bulldogs are averaging 326.7 yards a game on offense with their passing game getting better by the week with Trey Robbins (53-107, 1,001 yards, seven TDs, four INTs).
Scarborough is coming off a 55-0 loss to La Marque last week and has not generated any points in the past eight quarters. The Spartans rank last in offensive output in the district with just 98.3 yards per game. For the season Scarborough has just 688 offensive yards and has been outscored 301-47.
A couple of sophomores, quarterback TreVuntae Davis (38-of-123, 390 yards, two TDs, 12 INTs) and running back Hershel Barthelemy (71 rushes, 295 yards, 4.15 per carry, four TDs) are leading the offense. Barthelemy also is the top receiver with 13 catches for 78 yards.
“They are much better than a year ago and their quarterback is pretty athletic,” Lynch said. “He likes to sit there in shotgun and, if there is nothing there for him, he will take off. They have a couple of linemen who they didn’t have a year ago that have some size. It seems to me like they can push some people around a bit.”
In their first meeting last season the Bulldogs took care of the Spartans, 69-7.
