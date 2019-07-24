WEST COLUMBIA
A mix of strong contenders and hopeful longshots are spread across the West of the Brazos Swim Team as they head to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games in College Station.
The Summer Games run Thursday through Sunday at the Student Recreation Center at Texas A&M University, with most of the West of the Brazos swimmers scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The 9-10 girls medley relay team of Abigail Miksch, Kate Chilton, Makena Nichols and Gianna Kallus head to Aggieland with the intention of continuing their run of gold medals, having finished first at both the area and region meets. They are the top seed at state with a time of 1 minute, 9.27 seconds, just ahead of a Frisco team’s 1:09.49.
Their success has been earned, West Brazos youth coach Cameron Foster said
“The effort that they put into it far exceeds most of the other swimmers on the team,” Foster said. “Sometimes they will be a little tired, but most of the time that effort is insurmountable by anyone on this team.”
Miksch also is the top seed in an individual event, bringing the best time into the 25 backstroke at 17.35. She goes in seeded No. 1 just ahead of Hope Kadlecik from the Lake Jackson Swim Team (17.39).
Miksch is also part of the 100 free relay which is seeded No. 2 at 1:01.20 to No. 1 seed FASST (59.96) from Frisco. Nichols, Chilton and Kallus are the other three swimmers on the West of the Brazos relay.
“One of the things that we mainly worked was their relay starts,” Foster said. “We just want them to have good starts, and sometimes getting that timing down can be tricky.”
Miksch is sixth in the 100 individual medley (1:26.28), a good bit back from top seed is Sayesha Mahat of the Splash team (1:21.43).
Nichols goes in seeded seventh in the 25 butterfly (16.59) and eighth in the 25 free (15.23).
“Abigail and MaKena, they’ve been swimming since they were 6U,” coach Mary Holler said. “These two have also been to a Texas A&M camp, which is awesome for them because of the kind of coaching that they got there.”
The rest of the girl qualifiers for West of the Brazos and their seeds are: Reagan Worden, No. 11 in the a 6U 25 backstroke (27.27); Chilton, 13th in the 9-10 25 breaststroke (20.04); Kendall Dean, No. 15 in the 13-14 division 50 backstroke (32.86); and the 13-14 200 medley relay with Dean, Gracie Bible, Kamryn Moore and Audrey Vacek (2:24.51), which is seeded 17th.
“Reagan, she’s been putting in the time to make it good,” Foster said. “We might see something special from her at the Summer Games.”
Two relays and an individual event lead the boys into the Summer Games. The 15-17 relay team of Dylan Foster, James Massengale, Dakota Mann and Jacob Bailes, is seeded 16th in both the 200 medley relay (1:58.90) and 200 free relay (1:43.65), and Mann is seeded 23rd in the 50 butterfly.
Massengale also will swim the 50 breaststroke, in which he’s seeded 36th (34.35).
