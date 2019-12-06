FORT BEND MARSHALL BUFFALOES (12-1) AT MANVEL MAVERICKS (13-0)
2 p.m. SATURDAY AT FREEDOM FIELD
OVERVIEW: Destined to meet in the Class 5A Region III Division II final, the Mavericks and Buffaloes go at it once more this season. Manvel pulled out a District 11-5A 38-34 win back on Sept. 20 thanks to a second quarter where Manvel outscored Marshall, 21-7. That game still came down to the final play with Marshall driving, but not able to seal the deal. In the playoffs for the Mavericks, senior running back, Donavan Eaglin (155 carries, 1,475 yards, 25 TDs) has exploded for 12 touchdowns. He looked unstoppable during last week’s 298-yard performance on 22 carries with four touchdowns. Stopping him or Jordan Vaughn, (91 carries, 499 yards, 11 TDs) who’s also picked up his production in the playoffs will be a key for the Bufflaoes. In three playoff games this season, the Mavericks are average 55.3 points while giving up 27.6 points.
Fort Bend Marshall has had a tougher road in the playoffs, averaging 36 points while defensively giving up 18.3 points. Two players make the Buffaloes offense. Senior tailback Devon Achane (155 carries, 1, 829 yards, 11.8 yards per carry, 31 TDs) ran for 216 yards against Huntsville last week and 219 versus A&M Consolidated in the area round. Quarterback Malik Hornsby (81-of-142 attempts, 1,549 yards, 24 TDs, two INTs) is the other Buffaloe they depend on. Hornsby in the playoffs has used his legs more, running for 251 yards while passing for 205 in the three victories. Against Manvel during the season, Hornsby threw for 120 yards with two scores.
SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (13-0) VS. MANOR MUSTANGS (8-5)
Noon, SATURDAY AT THE ALAMODOME, SAN ANTONIO
OVERVIEW: The Sharks have continued to roll despite getting quite a challenge from District 10-5A D-I rival Foster last week, trailing at one point, 24-7. But the Sharks turned it around with a 23-point third quarter to outlast the Falcons. Junior quarterback Kyron Drones (168-of-280, 2,784 yards, 40 TDs, 8 INTs) continues to impress, passing for 313 yards against Foster last week and three scores. In the playoffs, Drones has thrown for 700 yards with 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 111 yards last week against the Falcons. Shadow Creek’s defense has stood stern in the playoffs giving up just 52 points. During the season the Shark defense gave up just 73 points.
A fourth-place squad from District 11-5A D-I, the Mustangs have gotten hot at the right time, edging Cedar Park (17-14) last week after losing to the same team 49-24 during district play. They also beat Porter New Caney (45-6) in the area and started the playoffs with a 28-27 win against Dripping Springs in the bidistrict round. It took a 19 yard field goal from Yael Sanchez with eight seconds left last week to get by Cedar Park. The running of Tahj Brooks last week where he ran for 132 yards on 29 carries and a score helped with the victory. But its the Mustang defense that has yielded just 20 points in the last two playoff games that has also helped them on a Cinderella run.
