Boys
Championship bracket
Brazoswood Performance Gym
n New Braunfels vs. Texas City, noon
n Brazosport vs. Shertz-Clemens, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth place semifinals
Brazoswood Gym 2
n Brazoswood vs. Angleton, noon
n FB Willowridge vs. Kingwood Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation Championship
Brazosport E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym
n Columbia vs. Houston Chavez, noon
n Van Vleck vs. H Furr, 1:30 p.m.
13th place semifinals
Brazosport Gym 2
n South Houston vs. H Scarborough, noon
n Spring Woods vs. Killeen, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
Championship Bracket semifinals
Brazoswood Performance Gym
n Brazoswood vs. Terry, 9 a.m.
n Alvin vs. Port Neches Grove, 10:30 a.m.
Championship consolation semifinals
Brazoswood Gym 2
n Lake Creek vs. FB Willowridge, 9 a.m.
n Brazosport vs. Galveston Ball, 10:30 a.m.
Consolation bracket semifinals
Brazosport’s E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym
n Pasadena vs. Victoria West, 9 a.m.
n Channelview vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 10:30 a.m.
Brazosport Gym 2
Consolation semifinals
n El Campo vs. Texas City, 9 a.m.
n Galena Park vs. Porter, 10:30 a.m.
