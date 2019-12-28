Boys

Championship bracket

Brazoswood Performance Gym

n New Braunfels vs. Texas City, noon

n Brazosport vs. Shertz-Clemens, 1:30 p.m.

Fifth place semifinals

Brazoswood Gym 2

n Brazoswood vs. Angleton, noon

n FB Willowridge vs. Kingwood Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation Championship

Brazosport E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym

n Columbia vs. Houston Chavez, noon

n Van Vleck vs. H Furr, 1:30 p.m.

13th place semifinals

Brazosport Gym 2

n South Houston vs. H Scarborough, noon

n Spring Woods vs. Killeen, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

Championship Bracket semifinals

Brazoswood Performance Gym

n Brazoswood vs. Terry, 9 a.m.

n Alvin vs. Port Neches Grove, 10:30 a.m.

Championship consolation semifinals

Brazoswood Gym 2

n Lake Creek vs. FB Willowridge, 9 a.m.

n Brazosport vs. Galveston Ball, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation bracket semifinals

Brazosport’s E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym

n Pasadena vs. Victoria West, 9 a.m.

n Channelview vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 10:30 a.m.

Brazosport Gym 2

Consolation semifinals

n El Campo vs. Texas City, 9 a.m.

n Galena Park vs. Porter, 10:30 a.m.

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

