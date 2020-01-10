WEST COLUMBIA
In a battle between two teams with convincing wins earlier in the morning, a hat trick from Lady Roughneck forward Kendall McNett sealed Columbia’s victory over the Alvin Shadow Creek Lady Sharks, 4-2, Friday at Griggs Field in West Columbia at the San Bernard Classic.
“Last year I struggled with goals and it’s been progressing for me,” McNett said. “Since I play on the outside, I have to cut in and twist my hips to be able to get more of my shots toward goal.”
Columbia led the Lady Sharks throughout the match in a physical game that referees let play out. The Lady ’Necks led 1-0 at the half and the continuation of goals into the second half through corner kicks helped them prevail over their adversaries.
“We knew we had the wind with us and we wanted to take advantage of that,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “We talked about hanging in there and hanging tough at the half and we kept fighting.”
Shadow Creek was mostly in control to start the match, not allowing the Lady Roughnecks the opportunity for any shots through the first 10 minutes. McNett was then able to find Columbia midfielder Haelie Sisson with a pass over the Lady Shark defense, but Sisson missed high over the crossbar to keep the game even with 23 minutes left in the first half.
Lady Shark forward Naiya Singleton was then able to get behind the Lady ’Neck defense with a beautiful display of footwork but aimed her shot straight at Columbia keeper Kirsten Bragg, who made the save and had three in the half.
With two minutes left before halftime, McNett was able to settle the ball in the box and slot away her first goal of the game with a shot in the bottom left corner to break the deadlock, 1-0.
In the second half, corner kicks were the Lady Roughnecks’ trump card to pull ahead of the Lady Sharks.
“They were just being aggressive. They kept fighting, they won the corner, won the ball from the corner and they do it a lot,” Harrington said. “They scored one earlier today and two now and it’s one of those set pieces that we always fight for and it gives us an advantage.”
With 23 minutes left in the second half a corner by Columbia midfielder Neveah Martinez fell right to McNett in the box to score her second goal of the game and double the Lady Roughnecks lead.
Shadow Creek would not go down easy as Singleton was able to force her way past defenders and get her shot past Bragg to get the Lady sharks back in the game with 20 minutes left.
McNett though would not be denied as she was able to penetrate Shadow Creek’s defense again and earn herself her first hat-trick of the season with 18 minutes left.
“It was her first goals and hat-trick of the year,” Harrington said. “She’s been right there, just missing the first couple of games and she finally got one, she got three. She just kept fighting.”
Columbia midfielder Tori Aucoin kneed in another corner from Martinez that flew in the top of the net to extend their lead to 4-1 as a late goal from Singleton wasn’t enough to bring Shadow Creek back from their deficit.
Columbia will play Dickinson at 1 p.m. today at Griggs Field while the Lady Sharks take on Sealy at 1 p.m. at Sweeny.
