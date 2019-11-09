FRIDAY
Angleton 36, Friendswood 35
Columbia 17, El Campo 9
Brazosport 42, Fulshear 13
Sweeny 50, Houston Washington 0
Van Vleck 54, Danbury 15
Grace Academy 44, Brazosport Christian 20
Pearland 49, George Ranch 7
Pearland Dawson 37, Alief Elsik 14
Dickinson 49, Alvin 0
Manvel 49, Waltrip 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Terry 0
THURSDAY
Alief Hastings 33, Brazoswood 7
