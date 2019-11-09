FRIDAY

Angleton 36, Friendswood 35

Columbia 17, El Campo 9

Brazosport 42, Fulshear 13

Sweeny 50, Houston Washington 0

Van Vleck 54, Danbury 15

Grace Academy 44, Brazosport Christian 20

Pearland 49, George Ranch 7

Pearland Dawson 37, Alief Elsik 14

Dickinson 49, Alvin 0

Manvel 49, Waltrip 0

Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Terry 0

THURSDAY

Alief Hastings 33, Brazoswood 7

