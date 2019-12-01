ANGLETON — Quick in the six-hole, blazing speed to burn bases and a clutch lefty hitter, Angleton’s Danieca Coffey will take all of her softball talents to Louisiana State University next season.
Entering her senior season with the Ladycats, she has known for a while she planned to attend the SEC school.
“They started recruiting me my eighth-grade year and in my freshman year when basketball season started, I committed,” Coffey said.
Coffey was spotted by LSU recruits during a select tournament that showcased top teams during the summer between her eighth-grade and freshman seasons at Angleton.
“We played the No. 1 ranked team going into that tournament and that is when LSU started liking me,” she said. “I also had conversations with Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arkansas, Oregon and many more through the years.”
While LSU wasn’t her initial choice, that all changed once she started visiting campuses.
“At first I wanted to go to Florida State, but then I visited LSU and I loved it,” Coffey said. “It was so amazing there at LSU. But then I visited Florida State and I was praying that I would love it more, but I didn’t.”
The family atmosphere at LSU along with a shorter drive for Coffey’s family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s location was also a deciding factor.
Since eighth-grade, LSU has paid attention to her attributes on the softball field.
“I think they like that I am quick and that I like using the entire field when it comes to hitting, and I do believe they like how I play shortstop,” Coffey said. “I really can’t wait to get there and I think it is going to be amazing there. I know that I still have a lot to learn about this game and I will rely on the veterans there to help me out. But I am also looking forward to the tradition there and how things are done and how they want them done.”
As a leadoff batter, Coffey started many run-producing frames last season during Angleton’s run to the Class 5A state title. She was part of a two-run-scoring eighth inning in the semifinals against defending Forney as they trailed 8-6 when Coffey’s rope to left field was missed by the fielder, allowing Angel Jasso and the speedy Coffey to tie it up. After that, it took a shot up the middle in the bottom of the 11th by Aaliyah Garcia to give the Ladycats an opportunity to play for the state title.
“It was amazing, but when we played that semifinal game, I really thought that was it our season was over with when that girl homered in the top of the eighth,” Coffey said. “I was crying on the field but was helped by teammates to calm me down. But we got past them and in that last game we knew we had it. I was just so happy to do something for our city and our school like that.”
Coffey was the district’s defensive player of the year and also made the 5A All-Tournament team after winning the championship. She was also named to the Texas Sportswriters Association all-state team as well.
Now she looks forward to her final year with Angleton.
“I am hoping for the best, but if not then I will be happy with what we’ve accomplished already,” Coffey said. “I just know that I want to encourage our pitcher, because we just lost a four-year starter. But we want her to know that we have her back.
“I also just want to have one more season to spend more time with my teammates and some that I’ve been playing with since I was 7 years old,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.