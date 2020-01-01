Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.