Most of the boy soccer programs have been working out for just a month as their season kicks off Thursday. Most hit the tournament trail as the district season for some is already around the corner.
Columbia’s Michael Denbow (13th season) and Angleton’s Frank Echartea (11th season) are the elder statesmen head coaches that return to lead their teams to success.
Here is a capsule look at each of the local teams:
Brazoswood
COACH : Bryan Hayman (Third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS : District 23-6A N/A, 8-9-8 overall
GRADUATED: Bryce Hoffman, Juan Salinas, Andrew Schreiner, Juan Barrios, Josh Welch, Mark Latta, Adrian Zavala, Jesus Lemus, Colton Vandergrifft
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Austin Alexander, senior, CB; Jesus Guel, senior, F; Jose Martinez, junior, F; Jacob Jimenez, junior, MF; Tyler Rogers, senior, WB; Edgar Lucero, senior, WB; Gerardo Lucero, junior, CM; Jose Rios, senior, CM; Thomas Polk, senior, CB; Davyn Samuels, senior, CM
RETURNING STARTERS: Alexander, Lucero, Samuels, Guel, Martinez
OVERVIEW : A good mix of returning starters along with returning lettermen for a Buccaneer squad that is going through some major changes is a positive. Alexander returns as a top defender; Martinez (nine goals, five assists) grew a lot as a sophomore last year; Guel, Lucero and Samuels will fit in nicely helping with six new players cracking into the starting 11.
QUOTABLE : “We are implementing a whole new system and style of play,” Hayman said. “It will take some time to gel and to get it the way we want it to look, but we think we have the players to make this new style work. Our district is one of the toughest in the state, and Elsik and Strake return a lot of starters from their teams. We will have to be prepared for battles every night. If we can stay healthy and our players get the new system down, I think we will be right there competing for a playoff spot. We will just have to wait and see. The only thing that is certain in high school soccer is nothing is certain.”
NOTABLE : Alief Elsik made it to the state semifinals last season.
Angleton
COACH : Frank Echartea (11th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-5A 6-8-2, 10-10-2 overall
GRADUATED : Blanchard, Rosales, Buentello, Blanco, Barajas, Brodie, Hanson
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Juan Garcia, senior, DB; Eduardo Carrasco junior, F; Nathan Balleza, senior, CD; Mario Hebert, senior, DB; Oscar Martinez, senior, F; Salvador Perez, junior, F/MF; Isaac Dominguez, sophomore, MF; Eric Astello, senior, MF; Luke Bowers, senior, GK; Brian Camacho, senior, DB
RETURNING STARTERS : Bowers; Balleza; Hebert; Garcia; Martinez; Perez
OVERVIEW : A lot will rest on the shoulders of Bowers (2.4 goals allowed per match) in the net while new defenders take over some positions. Dominquez (three goals in six matches) will play a bigger role as a sophomore. District 24-5A will once again be loaded with good teams.
QUOTABLE : “We have been working hard during the offseason and are expecting it to pay off during the season,” Echartea said. “We fell a couple of games shy of making the playoffs last year, and hope to get over the hump this year and into the playoffs.”
Brazosport
COACH : Craig Moseley (Third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS : District 24-4A 10-0-2, 13-9-1 overall
GRADUATED : Miguel Arroyo, Bryan Chavez, Javier Diaz, Jorge Espinoza, Logan Forson, Antonio Gonzalez, Nestor Gonzalez, Alfredo Guel, Raul Jimenez, Isaac Martinez, Raymundo Meza, Jose Ortiz.
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Jayden Alvarez, junior, MF; Rito Carrizales, senior, D; Sergio Garcia, senior, GK; David Gomez, junior, MF; Jorge Gonzalez, junior, D; Saul Jimenez, sophomore, D; Darius Martinez, senior, F; Abel Oliva, junior, MF; Alejandro Ramirez, senior, D; Ezequiel Vergara, junior, D.
RETURNING STARTERS : Alvarez, Gomez, Gonzalez, Jimenez, Martinez, Oliva, Vergara
OVERVIEW : A lot of graduates were lost from the District 24-4A champs from last season, but a good group of lettermen along with starters will keep the ball rolling for the Ships. Seven returning starters is a good amount of positivity to have heading into the season.
Quotable :“This is a solid core group that is young and returning for us,” Moseley said. “One never really knows in our district, it is always close. Most of this will depend on how well the guys gel together.”
Columbia
COACH : Michael Denbow (13th season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS : District 24-4A 6-6-1, 8-10-3 overall
GRADUATED : Rene Garcia, Ignacio Santacruz, Alex Barrios, Rodolfo Betancourt, Arnold Marroquin, and Orlando Zamudio
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Gareth Atherton, senior; Justin Bess, sophomore; Colton Eubanks, senior; Luis Garcia, senior; Koby Herrera, junior; Alex Laureano, senior; Jason Mata, junior; Erik Perez, sophomore; Juan Rosas, senior; Ulises Salazar, junior; Nico Staub, sophomore; Oscar Olguin, sophomore; Diego Olguin, junior; Brandon Valdez, senior.
RETURNING STARTERS: Eubanks, Herrera, Mata, Perez, Rosas, Staub, Diego Olguin.
OVERVIEW : With seven returning starters after making the playoffs last season, it sets up the Roughnecks for a possible return to the postseason. Rosas (16 goals, three assists) will be one of the main leaders on the field this season along with Mata, who as a sophomore was their top defender last year. Perez (four goals, five assists) also was just a freshman and played mostly defense. Eubanks (1.74 goals allowed) could take over in the net while Diego Olguin (four assists), Herrera (three assists) and Oscar Olguin (goal, four assists) all were quite young last season and could make big impacts this year.
QUOTABLE : “These players are eager to get back in action, because they want to be one of the best teams in district this season,” Denbow said. “We want to have a lot of fun this season,”
Sweeny
COACH : Jesse Herrera (Fourth season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 2-7-3, 3-10-5 overall
GRADUATED : Mavrick Henderson, Caden Henry, Jason Schumann, Chris Reddoch
RETURNING LETTERMEN : Trey Robbins, senior, F; Ryan Steed, senior, MF; Carson Skinner, senior, MF; Justin Garner, senior, D; Morgan Woodard, senior, D; Cody Garrison, senior, MF; Dylan Wallace, senior, MF; Rodrigo Ramirez, junior, D; Raul Martinez, junior, MF; James Jaime, junior, MF; Carlos Jurado, sophomore, MF; John Jansenvanrensberg, sophomore, D.
RETURNING STARTERS: Robbins, Steed, Garner, Garrison, Ramirez, Jaime, Jurado, Jansenvanresberg.
OVERVIEW : A good mix of experience with youth return for the Bulldogs as Robbins (eight goals, nine assists), Garner (three goals), Ramirez (two assists), Jansenvanrensberg (three goals, two assists), Jurado (three goals, two assists), Steed (two goals, two assists) and Jaime (two goals, assist) all contributed last year with some of these players as freshmen or sophomores. It could be a productive season for Sweeny on the pitch.
QUOTABLE : “The district will still be very tough as we are still a growing program,” Herrera said. “We have quite a few young players who played a lot last year and that will make us much improved.”
