BASKETBALL
Girls
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs fell to Katy Cinco Ranch, 73-53, on Monday.
Leading the Lady Bucs in scoring were Twig Bolton and Macy Perez, each with 14 points. Bolton lead the rebounding effort with five and Jamia Ecby added six assists.
The Lady Bucs (1-3 overall) will continue their season today in the San Marcos Champions Classic Varsity Girls Basketball Tourney.
Lady Necks get by Dogs: Columbia improved to 5-1 on the season after beating Boling, 51-45, on Tuesday.
The Lady Necks fell behind 12-6 after a quarter but in the next two periods outscored Boling 36-17 to stay ahead. Scoring in double digits was Kirsten Bragg with 16 points, 12 steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Also in double digits were Jamoryai Butler with 13 points, nine rebounds and Jada Rhoades scoring 10 points with four rebounds and three steals.
Columbia will play at the Boling Tournament starting today.
Sweeny barely gets by Leopards: The Sweeny Lady Dogs defeated visiting Van Vleck, 40-38, on Tuesday after losing a big lead in the fourth quarter.
“We are young, but we must learn to finish games,” Sweeny coach Dwayne Stevens said. “We were outscored in the fourth, 13-4.”
Ariana Williams led the Lady Dogs with 10 points, Anna Green scored eight and Skylar Bess scored seven points.
Standing at 1-2 on the season the Lady Dogs will play at the Boling Tournament starting today.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Dogs beat Van Vleck, 32-2. Trynitie Clark scored nine and Alecia King had eight points.
Lady Ships blow out Tigers: Brazosport traveled to Tidehaven on Tuesday and came home with a convincing 88-22 victory improving to 3-1 on the season.
Senior Mikaya Burton had quite a game with 31 points, five assist and three steals; Simone Fuller scored 20 points with eight rebounds and four assists; Kamrie Walker had 17 points with five steals and three assists; Janiaya Johnson scored 15 points, had six assists, 5 rebounds and four steals.
Next up is the Boling Tournament starting today.
In sub-varsity action, the JV defeated Tidehaven, 58-7 with Torrijah Goins scoring 17; Reigan Fontenette had 15 and Tr’chelle Harkless scored 10 points.
Lady Warriors beaten at home: Angleton Christian Lady Warriors fell to Pasadena First Baptist, 30-14, on Tuesday.
Grace Weselski led the Lady Warriors with five points. Kori Russell also had seven steals in the loss.
Angleton Christian will host Tekoa next Tuesday.
Columbia JV gets big victory: It was all Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity Tuesday after dominating Boling 54-19 thanks to 14 points each from Marisol Betancourt and Savannah Ward.
Katelin Arnold also scored in double digits with 11 points. Top rebounders were Betancourt and Taliyah Bell with five each; Betancourt also had five steals.
Boys Basketball
Wildcats TRAIL Roughnecks: The Angleton Wildcats lost to Columbia on Tuesday, 62-54 on the road.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Atavion Sullivan with 12 points, eight rebounds; Lincoln Archie scored nine points; J.T. Anderson added eight points with seven rebounds.
Angleton (0-2) will play at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational starting today.
Warriors get close win: The Angleton Christian Warriors defeated visiting Pasadena First Baptist Academy, 50-47, on Tuesday in a close contest.
“It was a great game all the way to the end,” Angleton Christian Warrior coach Atavion Brown said. “I was glad my boys were able to get the win.”
Jacob Soria led the way with 22 points knocking down five threes. Kelton Fuqua also had 12 points and Roman Bosquez added seven points.
Angleton Christian will play at the Kingwood Christian Tournament starting today.
