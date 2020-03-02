SOFTBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs collected a couple of victories Saturday to finish on a high note at the the Haynie Spirit High School Softball Tournament.
The Lady Bucs (10-4 overall) finished up late Saturday with a 9-0 blanking of Manvel to end the tournament with a 4-2 mark.
Brazoswood outhit the Lady Mavericks 14-3, scoring two runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth. Kylee Jack led with three hits and Kayla Gilbert and Cassidy Mageors each had two and two RBIs. Ella Casas drove in three runs.
Dara Tanner went five innings for the win with two strikeouts.
The Lady Bucs shut out Fulshear 8-0 earlier in the day, scoring three runs in the first and five in the sixth.
Brazoswood’s bats again did the work, outhitting the Lady Chargers, 11-3. Taylor Meier got three hits, and Casas and Amberly Phillips each had two hits. Bella Owens and Cici Jefferson each drive in two runs and Taylor Tracy also contributed an RBI. Owens went six frames with two strikeouts for the victory.
On the first day of the tournament, Brazoswood split its two games, including a 5-1 victory over Klein Collins in which it scores three times in the sixth.
Meier, Phillips and Tanner each had two hits with Phillips and Tanner also driving a run in each.
Tanner went six innings with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Bucs lost to Katy Tompkins, 7-3, with the Lady Falcons scoring four runs in the first inning.
Mageors drove in two runs with Phillips getting two hits. Owens went 3 1/3 in the circle.
In Friday’s matchup with Klein Oak, the Lady Bucs scored seven runs in the third for a 7-1 win.
Brazoswood outhit Oak 12-6, with Phillips leading the way with four.
Meier and Izzy Charles each contributed two hits, Jack drove in four runs and Jefferson and Mageors each had an RBI.
Tanner went five innings with two strikeouts for the victory.
Brazoswood will open District 23-6A on the road Tuesday at George Ranch.
Ladycats go 4-1 at tourney: Angleton finished the Clear Creek ISD Tournament by beating Conroe 9-1 on Saturday. The Ladycats outhit Conroe, 14-2, after falling behind 1-0 in the first.
The Ladycats tied it in the top of the second, the had back-to-back innings of two runs each before scoring four in the fifth.
Junior Mia Scott had three hits with two RBIs. Danieca Coffey and Aryana Cruz had two hits with two RBIs each.
Chaeli Veatch pitched four innings with Bree Dent throwing a frame.
Angleton also blanked Clear Brook, 9-0, scoring all of its runs in the first four innings. The Ladycats totaled 13 hits, with Coffey, Haylie Savage and Aaliyah White each getting two. Savage drove in four RBIs, with Cailyn Brown driving in three and White getting an RBI.
Trysten Leisman went five innings with three strikeouts for the win.
In a 6-5 win over Clear Creek, Angleton scored five big runs in the fifth. Coffey, Scott and Teagan Whitley each had two hits, with Savage driving in three runs and Whitley two.
Dent pitched six innings for Angleton, getting three strikeouts.
Angleton’s only loss came against New Caney Porter, 8-3.
The Ladycats will host Alvin Shadow Creek in District 24-5A action Tuesday.
Lady Dogs go 4-1 at own tournament: Hosting the 2020 Best of the Best Varsity Tournament with Columbia, the Sweeny Lady Dogs finished 4-1, losing only to Rockport-Fulton (2-1) in extra innings.
Sweeny beat Danbury (5-0), Terry (5-1), East Bernard (3-0) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (7-5).
“We had strong pitching from Cassie Homniok and Corie Byrd,” Sweeny softball coach Melissa Hansen said. “Our defense was strong along with the offense where we are continuing to make adjustments at the plate.”
Strong at the plate were Brianna Salazar, Alyssa Boozy, Megan Kessler, Homniok, Sarah Briggs, Karlie Glaze and Byrd.
Sweeny will be at Alvin on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers beat Rangers: Danbury wrapped up the 2020 Best of the Best Varsity Tournament on Saturday morning by beating Terry, 7-2.
The Lady Panthers outhit the Lady Rangers, 8-3, were led with two hits each from Grace Bracken and Reganne Lambert. Bracken, Lilly Schraven and Amelia Hatthorn each drove in a run.
Hatthorn pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts for the victory.
Danbury also upended Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 9-1, scoring four runs in the third inning. Carson Harris, Mallarie Munson and Emma Garrett each had two hits, with Bracken driving in three runs. Munson and Hatthorn each had an RBI.
Hatthorn pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Danbury (9-2-1) will play at Columbia on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Wildcats struggle
Playing at the 1st Pitch Tournament, the Angleton Wildcats struggled in a pair of losses against bigger schools.
In the 10-0 loss Thursday to Pearland, the Oilers took the lead in the first and never looked back.
Braydon Tate took the loss for Angleton, surrendering three runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out one along with a walk.
The Wildcats only had two hits, one each by Conner McDonald and Matthew Uribe.
That was followed up by a 14-4 rout by Clear Falls on the Wildcats. Two runs got things started for Falls in the first with four more in the sixth.
Matthew Lantz went three innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out four for the loss.
Angleton tallied seven hits, with Preston Guerra and McDonald each collecting two hits each.
Ships split tourney games: Brazosport played at the Texas City Invitational, finishing up with a 12-2 win Saturday against South Houston.
Kristian Gillchriest, Bronson Kozak and Race McIntyre shut down South Houston on the mount, with Kozak earning with the victory.
Offensively, the Exporters (2-3) banged out 12 hits. Carson Coen and Kariyen Goins each had two hits, two runs and an RBI; Tanner Quick had two hits, two runs and three RBIs; Eddie Flores had two hits, two runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases; Jayden Silas with two hits, a run and an RBI; Christian Brown had a hit, a run and an RBI; and Gillchriest added a hit.
The Ships also beat Texas City, 4-2.
McIntyre (1-0) got the complete-game victory on the mound, surrendering two unearned runs, four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Quick had a hit and two runs; Tristan Stowers had a hit and an RBI; Gillchriest had a hit and two RBIs; and CJ Calhoun had a hit, an RBI, a run, two stolen bases.
Brazosport will play at Van Vleck on today.
