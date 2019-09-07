THURSDAY

Manvel 39, Crosby 27

FRIDAY

Lamar Consolidated 52, Brazoswood 6

Pearland Dawson 44, Summer Creek 20

Fort Bend Kempner at Alvin, No report

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Magnolia 0

Brazosport 27, Sweeny 12

Columbia 34, Wharton 20

Bay Area Christian 23, Danbury 2

Baytown Christian 54, Brazosport Christian 32

TODAY

Pearland at Houston Memorial

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

