DANBURY — Staying on schedule and ahead of the chains will be a priority tonight for Trey Herrmann and the Danbury Panthers as they compete with the Brazos Cougars for a first win of the season.
“Repetition has been the focus this week,” Herrmann said. “We want to improve what we’re doing schematically and having no negative plays.”
Danbury is set to match up against the Cougars at 7:30 tonight at Cougar Stadium in Wallis.
The Panthers have not scored a touchdown all season and Herrmann needs his players to play as perfect as possible in order to not put themselves in negative situations.
“We’re a young team and we can’t afford to put ourselves behind the chains,” he said.
Danbury is led by senior running back Cooper Lynch, who has amassed 210 of the Panthers’ 303 yards of total offense for the season.
Lynch has been the Panthers’ key offensive player so far this season and could get some time at quarterback against the Cougars.
“Putting Lynch at quarterback will open things up more on the field, getting more speed on the offensive side of the ball,” Herrmann said.
Because the passing game hasn’t been effective so far, the Panthers need to get the ball in playmakers’ hands in different ways.
They’ve also put more emphasis on working on the passing game in practice.
“We’ve been passing more in pre-practice to get better,” Herrmann said. “We can’t have an opponent stack nine in the box and not be able to pass.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers want their line to be aggressive.
“We don’t want them to overthink things, just go out and play aggressive and go all out,” Herrmann said.
The Cougars are looking for their first win of the season as well, and the Panthers will have to look for wide receiver Jaylin Vela. Against Ganado, Vela had two catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Vela could also see some time in the backfield and under center.
Brazos averages 335 yards per game on offense, 117 yards passing and 218 rushing.
The Cougars average two turnovers per game, having thrown an interception and coughing up three fumbles this season.
In 44 previous meetings, the Cougars lead the all-time series 25-18-1.
