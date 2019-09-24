VOLLEYBALL
After weather disrupted their schedule, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs finally got back on track Saturday with a sweep of visiting Alief Taylor, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20, behind 14 kills and six blocks from sophomore Emma Williams.
Lady Bucs improved to 1-2 in District 23-6A and 17-17 overall.
Madie Johnson finished with 24 digs against the Lady Lions and Grace Nicholas pitched in eight kills. Trinity Rieger had seven kills and three blocks, Cora Bowles had five kills with four blocks, Madison Varga contributed 18 assists with two aces and Sydney Lange had 10 assists.
Brazoswood returned to action Friday but couldn’t match up with Pearland Dawson, falling 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 in District 23-6A action.
Johnson led in digs with 16; Williams had three kills with six blocks and two aces; Rieger finished with four kills and four blocks; Abeni Roberson came up with four kills; Grace Nicholas had three kills; Sydney Lange had eight assists and Varga had seven assists.
The Lady Bucs will continue their homestand today against Alief Elsik at Performance Gym.
CROSS COUNTRY
Angleton Christian sends runners to invitational
Angleton Christian had quite a few runners compete Saturday in the Second Baptist Soaring Eagle Cross Country Meet in Houston.
In the varsity boys’ 3-mile race, the top five Warriors were 49th, Peter Fontenot, 21 minutes, 0:04 seconds; 64th, Kaleb Miranda, 22:18; 72nd, Noah Mink, 22:57; 85th, Sam Wingard, 24:00, and 101st Kaleb Smith, 27:17.
Only two Lady Warriors ran the 2-mile race for varsity, with Nataly Cruz 63rd in 19:13 and Kori Russel 68th in 19:35.
Olivia Fine came in fourth overall in the 2-mile girls junior varsity race in 16:50 and Elizabeth Fine was 12th in 17:53.
In the boys junior varsity race, Henry Tidwell was 65th in 16:09; Braden Schill finished 105th in 17:35; and Graham Parham was 140th in 21:19.
Angleton Christian had two junior high girls compete, with Lacey Langham, 39th, 17:22 and Grace Pritchert, 104th, 22:43.
