The West of the Brazos Swim Team came home with a handful of silver medals from the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games in College Station last weekend.
All of the team’s medals came in the girls 9-10 age group, including second-place performances by both relay teams. The foursome of Makena Nichols, Kate Chilton, Abigail Miksch and Gianna Kallus finished as runner-up in the 100 free relay with a time of 1 minute, 1.81 seconds and the 100 medley relay in 1:07.64.
Relay teams from FASST, a Frisco lub, took bold in both events.
Miksch also won an individual silver with a second-place finish in the 25-yard backstroke. Lake Jackson Swim Team’s Hope Kadlecik took gold with a 16.93-second finish, just 0.05 seconds better than Miksch.
Miksch just missed another medal, taking fourth in the 100 IM (1:23.41). Other top-10 finishers included Reagan Worden, who was sixth in the 6U 25 free (22.26); Nichols, who finished eighth in the 9-10 25 butterfly (16.50); Gianna Kallus, who took ninth in the 9-10 25 backstroke (18.93); and 10th-place finisher Chilton in the 9-10 25 breaststroke (19.81).
Freeport’s Cierra Schaeferhad two top-10 finishes in the 18-24 year old age group, earning fifth in the 100 free (1:02.95) and 10th in the 50 free (28.39).
