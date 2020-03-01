WEST COLUMBIA
Juan Aguilar scored one goal a nd provided an assist as the Columbia Roughnecks continued their good run that has them primed for a District 24-4A playoff spot Saturday with a 6-1 dismantling of Bay City at Griggs Field.
“We still have three games left. We still have to compete every day,” Columbia head coach Mike Denbow said. “I tell my guys we can’t worry about what other teams do, we just have to focus on us. The only moment we need to focus on is what God has given us right now.”
Blackcat Giovanny Amezquita had an opportunity to put his team on the board first, beating a Columbia defender to the edge of the ball, but missed wide left in the 14th minute.
Columbia responded by pressuring Bay City into a corner kick in the 16th. Roughneck Andres Mata pushed the boot over multiple defenders, but teammate Juan Rosas couldn’t finish the header, pushing it wide right.
The ’Necks, however, wouldn’t be denied as two minutes later, Rosas took a long shot from outside of the box that Blackcat keeper Victor Morales blocked. The ricochet found Nico Staub, who put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Aguilar found Mata down the middle of the pitch for a shot, but it was denied off the crossbar to keep their lead at one.
The ’Necks would not be denied again as, running down the right sideline on the next possession, Aguilar delivered a cross in the box toward Mata, who headed it in the top right corner for a 2-0 lead in the 2 2nd.
Bay City’s Dylan Rodriguez responded by fighting through two Columbia defenders for a one-on-one opportunity with keeper Colton Eubanks, but shot wide right. The Blackcats possession didn’t go without reward as Bess unintentionally headed away a Christian Lopez shot into the back of the net for an own goal in the 27th, 2-1.
The Roughnecks shook off the miscue and shortly after Rosas broke free down the middle and found a running Eric Perez down the right sideline. Perez crossed toward the far post, where Mata was there for another header to increase the lead to 3-1 in the 42nd minute.
Adding more pressure on the Bay City side of the pitch, Aguilar blasted a shot in the top left corner from inside the box in the 48th to finish his day on the score sheet with a 4-1 lead.
“I feel really proud of myself. It’s not that easy to play here,” Aguilar said. “Andres (Mata) is one of my best friends, but Juan (Rosas) is like my teacher, my brother. He’s taught me a lot and helped me play like I do.”
Rosas wouldn’t be denied on the score sheet, shaking Blackcat defenders to set up an easy one-on-one chance against Morales. He slid the ball into the bottom right corner for a 5-1 lead in the 54th to seal the game.
An own goal by Blackcat Issac Hernandez in the 59th ended the scoring.
The Roughnecks improved to 6-2-1 in district and 14-6-1 overall. They’re in second place in the district behind Wharton and still have a chance for a district title.
It would only add to what the ‘Necks have already accomplished.
“Every game we win from now on is the most games Columbia High School varsity soccer has ever won,” Denbow said. “This is already a special season, and I’m very proud of my guys from seniors all the way down to freshman.”
Columbia takes on Brazosport at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Hopper Field. Bay City, which drops to 1-5 in district and 1-11 overall has Brazosport at 5:30 p.m. Monday at home.
