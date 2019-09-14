LEAGUE CITY — In a methodical dissection, the Angleton Wildcats feasted on the Clear Brook Wolverines on Friday, 45-7, in their second visit ever to Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Standing at 2-0 on the season, Angleton rumbled through the ground and air plus defensively made the stops to shut down the home team, which fell to 0-3.
The Wolverines were missing starting quarterback Shane Porter and had to go with sophomore Cameron McCallister.
“We noticed at pregame that he wasn’t there, and we knew the kid who ended up playing, he played in the last game a little bit so we knew he had some ability,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “We knew their offense wasn’t going to change much, because he could run and throw it.”
There was no word on what exactly happened to Porter, who as a dual threat was a great offensive challenge not participating.
But the Wildcats scored on their first two drives of the night. First they went eight plays covering 80 yards, with junior Anthony Jackson catching an eight-yard throw from Justus Mayon.
Then the Wildcats used a Jose Hernandez kickoff that was booted to the right-hand side of the field and the Wolverines could not handle. Freshman Sean Blanks came up with the ball.
That set tup Angleton at the Clear Brook 23-yard line. Three plays later, junior JT Anderson burst into the end zone off a 7-yard run for a 14-0 Angleton lead.
Angleton threatened to score again on its next two drives, but six penalties for 45 yards slowed the Wildcats’ progress. They regrouped in the second quarter and had no penalties as they added two more scores.
The first one came on an end-around, with senior Trayvon Smith avoiding Wolverine tacklers 54 yards into the end zone, for a 21-0 lead with 7:51 left before halftime.
Clear Brook’s only score was right before halftime when sophomore tailback Trent Lacy covered 63 yards of an 80-yard drive with a 53-yard run followed by a 10-yard score to make it 21-7 with 1:20 left in the half.
Starting at its own 29-yard line, Angleton got back to work, getting a big 19-yard gain by Anderson on the ground and a Mayon to Jaden Wall pass that covered 20 yards with 3.8 seconds left. With the ball at the 14, Christian Cortez booted a 31-yard field goal that sent Angleton into halftime up 24-7.
McCallister had some success throwing against the Wildcat defense, going 10-for-13 for 83 yards in the first half.
“The first half we gave them too many situations where it could be a run/pass situation, so we made some adjustments at halftime,” Brittan said. “We made sure to do a better job on stopping the run on first down and get them into those pass situations where we could excel.”
They did just that as McCallister went 3-for-10 in the second half for just 15 yards. Senior cornerback Cameron Stone knew the Wildcat defense would bounce back.
“He’s a good player, but we had some mistakes in the first half,” Stone said. “We fixed those at halftime, and we just shut him down.”
Stone went up against North Texas-bound wide receiver Loronzo Thompson and had his hands full. Thompson had seven catches in the first half for 44 yards but was held catchless in the second half.
“We are very disciplined and we might not have the height or size, but we are going to get it done,” Stone said.
The Wildcats started the second half covering 53 yards on a five-play scoring drive, with Jordan Jones rambling 27 yards into the end zone to make it 31-7.
Mayon threw a 19-yard strike to Christian Parkins for a score in the third period. In the final quarter, junior Dequeon Thomas caught a 10-yard touchdown from Mayon.
Mayon was 16-for-20 for 132 passing yards.
“We adjusted to how they lined up against us tonight, and we felt like they had a weakness in their alignments. We are going to find them and attack that,” Brittain said.
Jones went for 117 yards on the ground on 11 carries while Anderson gobbled up 84 yards on seven carries.
Next up is a trip to Houston Westside for the Wildcats.
