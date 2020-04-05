Brazosport ISD students won’t be playing sports until May 4 at the earliest, but that hasn’t stopped the district from honoring the senior athletes who’ve had their seasons abruptly stopped.
“The idea this week was to honor all of our athletes who are missing out on the experience of their senior year in sports that are particularly going on this spring,” Superintendent Danny Massey said. “By turning the lights on at the different stadiums and the different facilities throughout the week and reading out all of the names of the seniors, we wanted to honor them.”
Lights shined bright at each sport’s place of play Monday through Thursday, and each day Massey read the names of each individual senior in that specific sport from Brazoswood and Brazosport.
Athletes from powerlifting, soccer, baseball, golf, water polo, tennis and track and field were all recognized for the work they’ve put in before their seasons were cut short. Brazosport ISD knows how hurt the seniors can be knowing they might have played their sport for the last time.
“We feel bad for all of them, but we really feel especially bad for the seniors because the spring of your senior year is a special time where lifetime memories are made with their teammates and classmates,” he said. “We feel sorry they’re missing out on these experiences, and we just want to let them know we’re thinking about them.”
One Brazoswood senior was grateful Brazosport ISD took the time out to honor everyone in the way that they did.
“It was really sweet of them to recognize all the sports,” Lady Buccaneer soccer player Maddie Bowers said. “For them to recognize that a lot of seniors are missing a big chapter of their life right now means a lot.”
With the athletes being honored this week, they aren’t the only ones district leaders have thought about during the pandemic.
Brazoport ISD will also be honoring all the seniors in other activities who are missing out, including band, artists and rodeo performers.
“All of our extracurricular activities are important to us and BISD values the lifelong lessons you get being in quality extracurricular programs,” Massey said. “We wanted to make sure we honored each of our programs equally because they’re all important to us.”
