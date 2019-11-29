It turned out to be a pretty long season for the Angleton Ladycats on the volleyball court.
Angleton was only 2-14 in district play, rounding out the season at 2-22 overall. Head coach Tala Allen was reassigned during the season, with Cheyenne Lansford finishing out the season on an interim basis.
Those struggles were reflected in the All-District 24-5A selections by league coaches.
District champion Manvel, which made it all the way to the Region III final, had quite a few individual accolades, including Cecilia Harress being the most valuable player; Aryn Johnson taking the offensive player of the year award; Deja Benjamin as the co-blocker of the year; Devyn Lewis as the newcomer of the year; and head coach Susan Kennedy earning the coach of the year.
Other individual honors went to Alexis Williams from Alvin Shadow Creek as the setter of the year, Lady Shark teammate Morgan Smith being named co-blocker of the year and Lamar Consolidated’s Halle Ham as the defensive player of the year.
First-team honors were awarded to Manvel’s Hailey Turner and Kristen Spruill; Lamar Consolidated’s Cassidy Drapela; Shadow Creek’s Halle Sanders and Amber Johnson; Fort Bend Hightower’s Watta Kanneh; Foster’s Annie Creery, Kristen Guerrero, Alexis Obialo and Briana Creery; and Terry’s had Gloria Asabi, Raven Jordan and Logan Jordan.
On the second team were Angleton’s K’Mory Price; Foster’s Kiley Smink and Ashley Isbell; Shadow Creek’s Arianne Renard, Aliyah Priestley and Michelle Murphy; Fort Bend Willowridge’s Tatyana Hamilton; Manvel’s Mya Singleton and Morgan Sellers; Lamar Consolidated’s Faith Ojuolape; and Terry’s Lexie Salinas; Hightower’s Anaiah Jordan and Claudia Ayerite.
Honorable mentions for Angleton went to Aanisah Garcia, Destini Jones and My’Quesha Wilkerson.
On the Academic All-District list for Angleton were Aurora Goodrum, Jones, Melanie Heard, Kayla Smith, Cailyn Brown, Garcia and Kara Shannon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.