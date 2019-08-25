CLUTE — They’re all captains. That’s the mentality and leadership Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs wants to instill in his team in his first year at the helm.
“To be successful and where we want to get to and get from where it’s been, we need multiple leaders,” Brazoswood coach Danny Youngs said. “This is about a team, we’re not about having four or so guys as leaders, but a team full of leaders.”
Going into its 50th season of playing high school football the Bucs are also looking for a new start as well.
Juan Solis will get the nod at quarterback, with this being his first year as the starter. Youngs wants his offense to be balanced in the pass and run game as he believes being smart with the football will bring them success.
“I think Juan is going to be a really good quarterback,” Youngs said. “He’s going to have some ups and downs, but I think he’s going to have a chance to be good. Take advantage of what the defense gives us and be balanced between the run and the pass.”
The line on both sides of the ball will be a key, as for any other team, and Youngs believes they will be a strength of the team this year.
Players to watch out for on the offensive line are returner Mikel Richey and Cade Strout, as they’re still in the process of position battles at the tackle spots with three players vying for two spots.
“We’re a little thin on both sides, we need a little bit of luck to stay healthy but i think if we do and build some continuity on both sides of the ball we’ll be very good.” he said. “The biggest surprise we’ve had so far is right guard Tyler Lasagna. He’s gotten so much better and gotten real physical with a little dirty to him and I like that.”
On the defensive side, the line is dominated by seniors as all are returning starters from last year except for sophomore Vontroy Malone, who Youngs has high hopes for with his long athletic frame.
“He’ll have some ups and downs being a sophomore, but he’s a long and athletic,” he said. “Romello Cross and everyone else on the defensive line do a good job taking advantage of what their skill sets are.”
Another player to watch our for is sophomore Stonewall Vernor, who might shine during his time on the field, according to Youngs.
The biggest position battle is the middle linebacker position as three guys are battling for one spot, Tommy White, Kamar Sidney and Dijon James.
Youngs said he knows mistakes will be made, but wants to know who will take the reins and be the most consistent between the senior, junior and sophomore.
On the special teams side of the ball, Cameron Whipple is highly regarded as a kicker and punter.
“Very confident,” Youngs said. “He’s a very good kicker and punter, (Brandon) Jaco is one of the best long snappers I’ve ever seen and I’m looking forward to our special teams and believe they can win us some close games.”
Overall, Youngs wants to get better each week and not focus on the wins and losses.
“I want us to give ourselves a chance to win and hopefully some of those close games go our way,” Youngs said.
Brazoswood will open up the season at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Fort Bend Elkins High.
