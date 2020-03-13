The Danbury Panthers powerlifting team competed Thursday in the Region IV Division III Meet at West Hardin High School, but the Region IV, Division II Meet scheduled for today won’t take place as scheduled.
That leaves Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny waiting for a chance to qualify for the state meet, an event also with an uncertain future.
No Panthers advanced from the region meet as they scored only two points to finish 16th among 24 teams.
Danbury’s top finisher was junior James White in the 220-pound class, where he came in fourth overall.
“He had a pretty good day, not quite what we wanted, but he came in where we started at,” Danbury powerlifting coach Chris Shipman said. “He will still have next year, so we are looking toward that.”
It was White’s first year competing in the sport. A football player as well, White is familiar with the weight room.
“He works out all the time, and I thought he was going to be real good this year,” Shipman said.
White finished with a 475-pound squat, 350 bench press and 495-pound deadlift for his total of 1,320 pounds.
“We probably came up a bit short on the squat. I know we could have done more, but it just wasn’t there,” Shipman said. “We started at 475 and got that one quite easy, but we tried 500 because he got it a couple of weeks ago but just couldn’t get it today for some reason.”
Buna placed first in the 220s with a 1,405 total. There was a tie for second place with Corrigan-Camden and Orangefield at 1,385 pounds. Corrigan got the nod for second place because that lifter weighed 203 pounds to Orangefield’s 216.3.
The Panthers’ Gaven Cameron didn’t make it out of the squat.
“He bombed out on the squat, and he just couldn’t get that first squat off for some reason, and I am not sure why,” Shipman said. “It was just a bad day for him and those things happen.”
Shipman did say that it seemed like a regular meet despite what was going around the world.
“All day it seemed that way. People just put that virus on the side and lifted, but I am sure more people were washing their hands a bit more,” he said. “Everyone was cautious at the meet, but everyone just seemed to go on with life for a while.”
Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson received an email about the cancellation of the region meet.
“Basically the email just said that because of the virus, many of the UIL events were being canceled across Texas and we are going to follow what everyone else is doing,” Johnson said of the email. “But that it was postponed and to remain flexible and just check the email because it could be coming in the next few weeks.”
Working out for the meet were Richie Garza, Robert Martinez, Keegan Anderson and Rafael Martinez.
“They worked so hard that they were just bummed out when they found out,” Johnson said. “Right now I know our administrators are trying to figure out everything as far as the next few weeks. I do know that we’ve canceled our sporting events, and by this weekend we will find out if we are going to school or not.”
Brazosport powerlifters slated to lift at regionare D’Orien Steamer and Randy Roberts, with Sweeny sending Noah Hysten, Cayde Brewer, Blaze Dabelgott, Pristine Hysten, Brett Bible, Randy Byrd, Diego Flores and Lance McLaren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.