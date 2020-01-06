CLUTE — Brazoswood third-year starter, Christina “Twig” Bolton has a lot riding on her shoulders for the Lady Buccaneers to be successful on the basketball court.
Her dedication to team is so strong she shrugged those shoulders when asked to change positions this season just to keep the Lady Bucs on an even keel.
“I use to be a shooting guard those first two seasons, but this year I’ve taken over the point guard position,” Bolton said. “So I’ve had to take control of the ball, but I have really enjoyed it this year because I love watching my teammates score. And by seeing that, I’ve seen the improvement and the confidence grow within them.”
It has been 10 seasons since the Lady Buc basketball team advanced to the playoffs, something Bolton is trying to change while understanding one player alone won’t accomplish that goal.
“This has to be the closest that I’ve been to a team,” Bolton said. “Our chemistry has really worked for us because we have each other’s back. We just need to keep each other going if we are going to be successful.”
She is building on the experiences she learned by playing varsity as a freshman and the doubts and struggles inherent in that position.
“It’s been hard losing a lot, but it’s been a great learning experience as well,” Bolton said. “But just by being here that time, I’ve literally seen the change in the program so that’s been cool to be a part of.”
The Lady Bucs are also trying to end back-to-back seasons of losing all of their District 23-6A games.
“It’s been hard sometimes because I have to keep my emotions in check,” Bolton said. “I feel how I am doing is how the team is doing, so I have to be calm and be more of a leader for this team, which is new for me.”
Remaining positive is central to her ability to lead, she said.
“By trying to be the leader of this team, I’ve learned that I cannot get down on everything because I have to be that one person that can possibly be the spark for a run or possibly some of my teammates,” Bolton said. “I have to be the positive one and the role model that they look up to. Even though we might not be doing good in a game, I have to be that hope.”
The change to point guard has her working extra to make sure the team is moving in the right direction.
“I have amazing teammates and probably some of the better people that I’ve been around my whole life,” she said. “They are not just great but awesome players as well by working hard and making my job easier for sure.”
Brazoswood has started district play 0-3, but the team is not getting blown out as happened often in previous seasons. This year’s team has really taken to coaching.
“We recently had a bit of success at the Holiday Classic and we went in there with the mentality that we needed to win those games to turn our season around,” Bolton said. “Right before the Classic, our assistant coach (Travanti) Downes was stressing defense a lot to us. She was an awesome defender when she played and has been teaching us some defensive moves, which for us has been a game-changer, especially for the Holiday Classic.”
Except for a lopsided loss to Pearland, the Lady Bucs have held tough against George Ranch (48-34) and Alief Hastings (40-33) in district play.
“We have to play better defense because a good defense can win championships,” Bolton said. “Just by playing good defense it could keep us in a lot of these games. I do believe if we can do that we can give a lot of teams a run for their money.”
Bolton made the difficult choice once she arrived as a freshman at Brazoswood High School back in 2016 to give up softball, a sport at which she excelled.
“It was my first love for a sport and my toughest decision to give it up when I did,” she said. “But I decided to give it up so that I could try basketball.”
Bolton was a shortstop and center fielder during her softball years. It was also during those early years she got her nickname.
“I played softball for nine years and my older sister’s nickname was ‘Stick,’” she said. “So one day I ran onto the softball field and asked my coach what my nickname was, and he just said that I don’t have a little sister so that I would be Twig from there on out. It caught on.”
Brazoswood will head to Alief Taylor today to continue district play.
