EL CAMPO — Still trying to put his soccer team together because of injuries, Nichol and the Brazosport Lady Ships got three returners back in time for District 24-4A action on Monday and were effective in a 9-1 performance against the El Campo Lady Birds at Ricebird Stadium.
“Yeah we got Karely Almanza, Valerie Mendoza and Hayley Nanez back and we finally got to play together, but we have not even practiced together as a team yet,” Brazosport Lady Ship coach Robert Nichol said. “I thought we played pretty well, came out with a lot of fire and took control early.”
Almanza, a starter since her freshman season, had a spectacular return to the pitch, scoring a hat trick for Brazosport in her district debut in her junior season.
Another returning starter was Nanez, who can play all over the field because of her speed. Fifty seconds into the match the Lady Ships were making their second attack at the net when senior Samantha Garcia found Nanez in the box and made it count past El Campo goalkeeper Yanira Cardona, who had quite a busy night, 1-0.
Less than two minutes later, Garcia took a shot in the box right in front of Cardona to increase their lead, 2-0.
At 4:55 the Lady Ships made it 3-0 when Almanza, from her right wing position, pooched a shot over Cardona.
In less than 10 minutes of play Garcia scored her second goal of the match, dribbling the ball down the right side of the pitch and sent a screamer that found its way inside the back of the net, 4-0.
“I wanted to see their heart, to come out with enough intensity and seriousness to finish the game and they did,” Nichol said. “I was pleased with that and I saw some nice shooting tonight and some nice passing. But we still need to work on it, but we will get it locked down.”
With a majority of the action taking place on their own side of the pitch, the Lady Birds finally got their first attack on the Lady Ships side of the pitch in the 17th minute of play when Sarah Guevara got in front of the Brazosport Lady Ship defenders. Guevara flicked a pass to the right side of the field where Alyssa Espinoza made a run to get ahead of the Brazosport defense. After creating space to take a shot on goal, she mis-hit the shot as it went wide right of the net.
A few minutes later there was a scrum in the Lady Ship defensive box when Brazosport was called for a foul. Lady Ricebird Lizbeth Hernandez took the penalty kick and connected from the spot to the left to cut the deficit, 4-1.
Brazosport’s defense only gave up two attacking opportunities in the first 40 minutes and zero in the second half, even without their normal starters on defense.
“We still don’t have our starting defenders back there, again because of injuries,” Nichol said. “We lost four players to ACLs last year, two of which have come back to play this year and one just got released and she got a goal tonight.”
In the second half, Garcia secured her hat trick just four minutes in, 5-1.
Brazosport kept pushing the ball and with a large contingent of players in the box, Lady Ship Valerie Mendoza got in on the scoring, 6-1.
Briana Ruiz, one of those players coming back from an ACL tear, also got in on the scoring, 7-1 in the 52nd minute of play.
Almanza finished her hat trick with her next goal, 8-1 and Garcia completed their offensive outburst to score with her fourth one at 77:31.
The Lady Ships took 37 shots at the net to El Campo’s eight attempts.
Brazosport (1-0, 5-5-1) will entertain Sweeny at Hopper Field on Saturday.
