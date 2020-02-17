For all of her stellar accomplishments during the 2019 swim season, Lake Jackson Swim Team member eight-year-old Sierra Bracken received the 2019 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Female State Athlete of the Year award at the Hall of Fame Induction banquet on Feb. 6 in San Angelo.
“I was shaking after my speech because I was nervous, but I am happy that my family came to watch,” Bracken said. “It was an honor. I am very proud of myself.”
At the 2020 Winter Games of Texas, Bracken earned three gold medals in the 25-yard breastroke, 100 individual medley and the 8U 100-medley relay, joined by her twin sister Clara Bracken, Clara Sterzinger, and Caylee White.
“My favorite stroke is breastroke. I feel excited when I race people at a swim meet,” Bracken said. “It is very rewarding.”
At the 2019 Summer Games of Texas, Bracken earned one gold medal in the Girls 8U 100-medley relay with relay members Adalyn Garza, Clara Bracken and Caylee White. She also earned two silver medals in the 25 breastroke and 100 individual medley. Bracken was also the Coastal Cities Aquatic Association season high-point winner for the 7 to 8 girls division.
“I race against my twin sister Clara a lot,” she said. “Swimming against her motivates me to swim harder. I really want to beat my older sister Larissa’s times. When I am not racing against them, they cheer me on and that makes me feel happy. Sometimes we record each other swimming so we can see how we can get better.”
Bracken also received the Lake Jackson and the TAAF Region I Athlete of the Year award, giving her the opportunity to receive the state award.
“I work hard at practice so I can be better and faster,” Bracken said. “But I also like to meet new friends and help other people at swim practice be better too.”
A third-grader at Bess Brannen Elementary, she hopes to continue improving and excelling at her sport when she enters a new 9 to 10 age division in the summer.
Bracken will also be honored in July at the opening ceremonies of the TAAF State Games of Texas in Corpus Christi.
