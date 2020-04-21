The Columbia Lady ’Necks weren’t able to finish their season because of the cancellation of all UIL activities for the academic year, but they finished the season ranked seventh in Region III 4A by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
“I think they’re pretty fair. We reloaded a bunch of our talent, but we played the No. 1 team and tied the No. 3 team and we had a chance to beat them,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “It’s a pretty tough region. Credit to the kids for how hard they worked to be ranked there after we graduated eight starters from last season.”
Ending the season 15-4-1, the Lady ’Necks finished second in District 24-4A behind the Brazosport Lady Exporters. With so many players who graduated last year, Columbia rebuilt well as they played sound team soccer throughout the season.
“They really just came together and put in the work every day,” Harrington said. “It makes it so much harder that their season got cut short. There were points in games where there were seven or eight sophomores on the field and they just handled it really well.”
Despite their youth, sophomore striker Tori Aucoin and junior forward Kendal McNett both played big for Columbia. Aucoin was second in the district in goals with 23 while adding nine assists, while McNett was sixth in goals with 11 and eight assists.
Though Harrington praised his underclassmen for stepping up, he applauded his junior “Swiss Army knife” who does a lot for the team, even though she hasn’t played soccer that long.
“Our goalie, Kirsten Bragg. She really started playing in the field the last couple of games in the season, even though it was only her second year playing soccer,” he said. “She played a couple of different positions on the field and helped bring a different dimension to our team in every game she played in. She was a compliment to our other players that we already knew were good.”
