VOLLEYBALL
The Brazosport Lady Ships needed four sets to take care of Van Vleck 25-19, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-20 on the road Tuesday.
Aja Gore led the way in kills with 11; Breanna Brimage assisted in 23 sets; Jerrilee Shadden had 16 digs with five kills and Mikaya Burton scored three aces with six kills.
Brazosport improved to 18-9 on the season and plays Friday at Pasadena.
Lady Ship sub-varsity gets wins: The junior varsity Brazosport Lady Ships beat Van Vleck 25-11 and 25-13 behind seven aces from Knavia Goins on Tuesday.
Also recording stats for Brazosport were Brooklyn Kozak with five aces and Tyanna Nichols with two kills.
The freshman Lady Ships also won against Van Vleck, 25-13, 25-19.
Maci Franklin scored nine aces with Lily Castillo and Kindra Lopez, each getting four aces; Torrijah Goins had four kills.
Lady Bouts take on Clute: West Brazos Junior High faced Clute Intermediate in Monday action on the court.
The West Brazos eighth-grade Lady Bouts recorded their first victory of the season with a 25-15, 25-8 straight-set victory. Sara Ponish had two aces with three hits; Cameron Creswell scored an ace with two hits; Katelynn Dirzanowski had an ace and a hit; and Rylynn Maynard and Melina Fox both recorded a tip each. Katelynn Lewis and Brooklyn Sheffield were outstanding defensive players of the night.
In the eighth-grade B team contest, it was West Brazos getting by Clute, 25-22 and 25-21 in a close match.
Scoring for the Lady Bouts were Grayci Chaney and Sydnie Sorenson with eight points each; Kiara Brown led the team in blocks and Lexi Lewis led with saves.
For Clute, top servers were Emmerson Thomas and Genesis Funes.
In the seventh grade A match it was Clute Intermediate pulling out a 20-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory.
Some highlights Lady Bouts’ Allyson Wier and Lynzi Thompson with two aces each, and Katelyn Keen with two aces and a kill. Madeleine Henry also defended.
The West Brazos seventh grade B team won its first match of the season against Clute Intermediate.
As a team they combined for 25 aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Angleton Christian makes mark at race
Several Angleton Christian runners placed over the weekend at the Brazos Invitational.
Placing for the girls junior varsity team was Olivia Fine, who finished sixth overall in 16 minutes, 29 seconds.
Three more Angleton Christian runners crossed the finish line, Nataly Cruz, 27th, 18:36; Elizabeth Fine, 28th, 18:39 and Kori Russell, 29th, 18:43.
On the boys junior varsity squad, Noah Mink, 10th, 13:25, led the way. He was followed by teammates, Kaleb Miranda, 14th, 13:44; Sam Winged, 16th, 14:01; Zaine Leal, 32nd, 14:37 and Kaleb Smith, 44th, 15:24.
In junior high action placing for Angleton Christian girls was Lacey Langham, 35th, 17:21.
Placing for the junior high boys were Henry Tidwell, 20th, 11:32; Branden Schill, 37th, 12:21 and Landen Leal, 74th, 14:17.
Bouts place at Brazos: Several West Brazos Junior High also placed at the Brazos Invitational. The top four finishers for the boys were Edward Villegas (13.11), Luke Bowers (16.03), London Rosse (18.36) and Mitchell Janek (21.28).
Placing for the girls were Laysa Stanford, 15.10; Braylee Schill, 16.32; Layla Erwin, 16.57; Demye Ballard 17.10; Enola Rester 17.23; Gracin Gros, 18.59; Kimber Moraw, 19.10; Jadea Torres, 19.20; Rene Crosson, 22.24; Loryn Segovia, 23.20 and Koree Moraw, 24.21.
As a team, the girls placed fifth overall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.