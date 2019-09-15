Co mpiled and edited by J.P. Greeson, Bink Grimes, Kendal Hemphill and Mark Perry for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department under a federal grant provided by the Sport Fish Restoration Program.
NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good on one-quarter jig or glass minnows. Redfish are good on topwaters.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair on shoreline with soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good.
TRINITY BAY: Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs and wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish are good. The bay is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout and gulf trout.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and black drum are good on shrimp and crabs.
TEXAS CITY: Large sand trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair on live shrimp and mullet.
FREEPORT: Sand trout on
reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair on soft plastics.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout are fair on topwaters in 3 to 8 feet. Bull redfish are good on live shrimp and cut bait.
ROCKPORT: Redfish are fair to good on the shallow blackwater areas. Trout are good, usually better along deeper grass beds on main–bay shorelines where the bottom is firmer, mostly hard sand.
PORT ARANSAS: Redfish have slowed a bit on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish are fair on topwaters and Gulps.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are fair to good prowling the shallows, especially in areas around the JFK Causeway and in Corpus Christi Bay. Trout are good on shallow sand bars on spoil banks and rock bars early, then move to deeper parts of these structures along grassy edges as the sun climbs higher in the sky. Topwater lures work well when the fish are shallow, but soft plastics produce best overall, especially on the tougher days.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters in shallow mud. Redfish are good on natural baits.
PORT MANSFIELD: The trout bite can be very good along ICW spoils and the Saucer area. Start with tops early, then switch to KWigglers on eighth–ounce jig heads. Willow tails and ball tails in Mansfield margarita, red/white, and turtle grass draw lots of thumps mullet and crabs.
SOUTH PADRE: The fishing has been amazing, limiting out on trout almost every trip. The mangrove snapper are biting one after the other, and some monsters are breaking the line.
PORT ISABEL: Looking to see a lot of big rigs this coming fall. Late September through early October is the time to get the big reds. Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet.
