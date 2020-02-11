One thing sixth-year head Angleton Christian Lady Warrior basketball coach Daniel Risinger wanted to do at the Texas Athletics Affiliations of Christian Schools state tournament was bring something back to the school.
The Lady Warriors did just that by winning the TAACS state championship over the Faith Christian Lady Saints 54-19 on Saturday as they hosted the tournament.
“We weren’t looking too hot at the beginning and we just looked totally out of synch,” Risinger said. “My normal point guard was out and I took post Kori (Russell) out to the wing, but she was totally lost out there. I finally put her back and she got going in the second half.”
Without senior point guard Grace Wesselski available for the Lady Warriors, Risinger moved up junior high point guard Ashlyn Lavesell to lead the team.
“She actually came in and settled things down for us,” Risinger said. “I had Chloe Pittman play point guard for the first game, but I just moved her back to wing after Ashlyn took over. We didn’t have to rough a time with them, but we were hurting ourselves at times. We had played them twice before and beat them twice.”
Leading the Lady Warriors on the floor in the championship game was Russell with 26 points and nine rebounds. Also contributing on the offensive end were Savannah King with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds; Jordan Buxton scored five points and pulled down four rebounds.
“I had seven seniors and one freshman this season and they took the freshman in and just kept it going,” Risinger said. “Six of those seniors had played together for four years, and it seemed like they finally started clicking this season.”
Once the scoring of Russell and King catalyzed the team, the Lady Warriors quit making miscues and focused on making plays.
“Ashlyn took control and stopped rushing things and that first pass was pretty important, but she was on top of it,” Risinger said. “She just started directing our offense and everything just started clicking. “I had my three posts who did very well off the boards started making the second or third shots after a rebound. That’s what really put us out there, we weren’t hitting the outside shots.”
Risinger ended his coaching career with the Lady Warriors.
“I am really happy with them and what they accomplished,” Risinger said.
Placing first team all-state were Pittman, King with Russell and Kaylee Winans getting second team recognition.
