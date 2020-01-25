Girls Basketball
n Brazoswood 43, Alief Hastings 35
n Alvin Shadow Creek 55, Angleton 45
n Brazosport 65, Bay City 6
n Columbia 42, Sweeny 40 OT
n Hitchcock 66, Danbury 42
n Angleton Christian at n Kingwood Covenant, no report
Boys Basketball
n Alief Hastings 80, Brazoswood 52
n Alvin Shadow Creek 88, Angleton 44
n Columbia 61, Sweeny 44
n Bay City 95, Brazosport 92 OT
n Danbury at Hitchcock, no report
n Kingwood Prep 41, Angleton Christian 31
Girls Soccer
n Angleton 15, Fort Bend Willow-ridge 0
n Sweeny 6, Columbus 0
Boys Soccer
n Katy Tompkins 3, Brazoswood 1
n Angleton 1, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
n Stafford 2, Brazosport 0
n Sweeny 1, Columbus 0
