The season starts for local girls soccer teams Thursday as they’re ready to get their campaigns to win district underway.
Brazoswood, Brazosport, Sweeny and Columbia will all be competing in tournaments that’ll show where its team are at and what they need to do to get better in certain areas.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Lady Buccaneers will compete in the sixth annual Houston Cup Invitational against Cinco Ranch, Deer Park and Ridge Point from Thursday through Saturday. All four teams will play with their varsity and junior varsity teams and the school with the most points after a three-game round robin format will win the tournament.
Because the Lady Bucs have already played multiple scrimmages before the season, the tournament is another opportunity for them to get more experience.
“We’re a young team. We lost 10 seniors from last season and it’s been good getting players experience and I think we showed a lot of improvement,” Brazoswood head coach Kim Blank said. “It’ll definitely be an early test for our girls because the teams we’re playing are top teams in the state, but it’ll help us prepare for district.”
Brazoswood varsity play against Ridge Point at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Slade Field.
BRAZOSPORT
The Lady Ships begin their season at the Waller ISD Girls Classic from Thursday to Saturday. Brazosport takes on the Sealy Lady Tigers at 9 a.m. Thursday at Fieldhouse.
Because the tournament is so close to the holidays and players might not be fully conditioned for the start of the season, Lady Exporter head coach Robert Nichol is more focused on the conditioning aspect it brings to the team.
“These tournaments are for conditioning. We still have a lot of kids that have injuries or not in town for the holidays so we’re going to be more focused on that,” Nichol said. “We usually play against more 5A or 6A schools but this tournament is all 4A and they’re all pretty good. It’ll be good competition for us.”
The Lady Ships will also play Fulshear at 3 p.m. Thursday and Bellville at noon Friday before tournament playoffs start on Saturday.
SWEENY
The Lady Dogs start their season at the Waller ISD Girls Classic Thursday to Saturday. Sweeny takes on Needville at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Fieldhouse.
The Lady Bulldogs also play Klein Oak at 3 p.m. Thursday and Cameron Yoe at noon Friday, both at Zube Park, 17560 Roberts Road in Hockley.
COLUMBIA
The Lady Roughnecks start their season at the New Years Classic in Angleton from Thursday to Saturday.
Columbia plays a local rival in Angleton to kick off the tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday at Angleton High School. The Lady ’Necks will be looking to find out what works best for them and how they can find their own team chemistry with multiple new players in the fold.
“We’re looking to find some rhythm, it’ll be the first real game and we’ve only returned four starters from last season,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “We played well in the alumni scrimmage we had and the mistakes we made were correctable so I was pleased.”
The tournament format will be bracket play with Dickinson, Sharpstown, Houston Lamar, Elkins, Goose Creek Memorial and Elsik also competing.
