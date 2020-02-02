The spread between today’s Super Bowl of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers sits at 1.5. Since the Super Bowl era began in 1967, there have only been three spreads lower than that: Super Bowl VII between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins (1973), Super Bowl XVI between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals (1982), and Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks (2015). That’s it.
It’s a hard guess on which team will win today’s game, but I’d have to go with the Chiefs and it’s because of one thing: Defense.
San Fransisco’s offense has run the ball on its two postseason opponents for 235.5 yards per game with six touchdowns, leading the postseason. Kansas City’s defense, however, has not allowed 100 yards so far and the front seven led by defensive end Frank Clark have stepped up tremendously.
Down by double-digits in both contests, the defense has been able to hold opposing offenses for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense to catch up and eventually shut down the opposition. Just ask the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, who combined to score 14 points in the second half.
Last year’s NFL Most Valuable Player was an offsides penalty from going to consecutive Super Bowls, but this year has to make up for that, right?
Mahomes is second in the NFL in postseason passing yards per game with 307.5 yards per game and leads with eight touchdowns. And to top it all off, he’s had no interceptions and a 131.5 quarterback rating, which is the highest of any quarterback.
The 49ers defense has held the likes of Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers below 200 yards in the postseason, but Mahomes hasn’t had many games like that — four, to be exact, and he’s had 18 300-yard games out of 35 games played in his career.
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 21-5 as a starter and has proven he can win games in a high-scoring situation. For example, consider their win over the New Orleans Saints 48-46 with 349 yards passing and four touchdowns.
It won’t be a high-scoring game because of the time players have to prepare for each other, but if I had to choose between a smothering Niners defense and an offensive juggernaut in Kansas City and Mahomes, I’m choosing offense. Chiefs 27, Niners 23.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.