FREEPORT — In the middle of a 14-day self-quarantine, Brazosport Lady Ship head basketball coach Kayla Josey received good news Thursday.
Josey was named the Dean Weese Outstanding Coach Award winner for Class 4A from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. It is presented to outstanding coaches who had a great season, but didn’t make the Final Four.
She was caught off guard, she said.
“I was shocked and I had to do some research because I didn’t know what it was,” Josey said. “Obviously I am very, very honored to receive something like that. But I am just speechless, but I guess what shocks me more is that to be the winner from all of 4A. That is crazy.”
Fellow coaches nominated Josey and voted for her to get the award, she said.
“For my peers to select me for that was just very cool,” she said.
From Class 6A to 1A each class will have four nominees from Region I to Region IV. Josey was nominated to represent Region III and beat out Bridgeport’s Jordan Sarten from Region I; Melissa’s Chris Ostrich from Region II and Sinton’s Kaitlyn Laudig from Region IV.
“This year has been very special for us because for me and my girls, it was the farthest that we had made it in the playoffs,” Josey said. “All of the awards that have kept coming in for the girls and assistant coaches continues to just be awesome. It just shows all of that hard work that we put in is now being rewarded and recognized is a great feeling for everybody.”
In a 42-year coaching career, Dean Weese amassed a 1,207-197 overall record which included wins at high school, college and professional levels.
“I knew he was a basketball coach, but I didn’t know all of the accomplishments he had,” Josey said.
This year, Josey had a team full of girls who did whatever the coaches asked of them, she said.
“These girls just wanted to succeed and were able to do that,” Josey said. “We had players this season that could show up, and if someone was having a bad night, we also had players that could step in for them.”
Brazosport went 8-0 in District 24-4A and finished up at 23-9 overall in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Josey hasn’t always felt like she’s done enough, but it does feel good to reflect, she said. She doesn’t plan to stop improving, though.
“But I know there are other ways where I can keep improving and for our girls to keep improving,” Josey said. “It does feel good to get an award like this, but I also feel like there is still a lot of work to be done.”
During her spring break, Josey and her daughter took a trip to Kenya and on their return trip had a layover in France.
“That was about the time when the president put in the travel restrictions and at that layover, France turned into a Level 3 High Risk country,” she said. “So it’s been weird just being at home, but I’ve been able to get a lot of stuff done. For me after the season it is hard to decompress, but this break at home has been relaxing just spending this time with my daughter, so it’s been good.”
Josey and her daughter are feeling fine with no symptoms.
“My daughter and I are just hanging,” Josey said. “To live through something like this is just crazy and then be able to talk about it later, will be even crazier. When we were at the airport no one said anything to us, there was no screening.”
Brazosport ISD sent out a travel survey, so Josey disclosed her layover. The district recommended the self-quarantine.
“But we are doing it for the safety of other people,” she said.
Josey and her daughter will be quarantined until March 27.
