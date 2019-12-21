A big third quarter for the Brazoswood Buccaneers saw them take a lead they would not relinquish Friday in their 71-62 win over local rivals Brazosport. The teams traded big shots in front of a full gym, but the Bucs’ second-half 3-point shooting made the difference.
“All week we worked on defending the 3-point line. I said if they get open looks, they’ll make them. They hit some daggers tonight.” Brazosport head coach Travis Pittman said.
After trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Bucs stormed into the lead in the third quarter. Roy Brown began to pull the strings for the Bucs on offense, as they trusted him to break the Ships’ press and find the shooters. He had four of his seven assists in the quarter as well as four points of his own.
Brown was looking for shooters starting early, as he drove and kicked out to Noah Cain in the corner, who found nothing but net on his 3. With less than 30 seconds left in the quarter, Brown found Jack Vreeland on the perimeter, who knocked down a big 3 for a 53-44 lead. As time expired, though, the Ships found Kevin Davis streaking downcourt for a layup.
The Bucs started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to expand the lead. Vreeland started it with a drive down the middle to the rim for an easy layup. He then made two free throws before Ty Sims got open for a corner 3 that he hit for the 60-46 lead;, forcing a Brazosport timeout. Daraell Preston ended the run with an offensive rebound and putback, and then followed that with a layup off a roll to the basket.
Ray Bell then hit two free throws to cut the lead to 60-52. With the Bucs up 63-58 and 55 seconds left after a ‘Ships turnover, Bell deflected an inbounds pass, chased down the loose ball, saved it, and then got the pass back for an open corner 3, which Bell knocked down the three for the last of his 26 points. He fouled out on the next possession, and Sims hit two free throws as the Bucs hit six more free throws on their way to the win.
Brazosport started the game off hot as Bell got going early. He scored 12 of his team’s 14 first-quarter points and hit four 3-pointers. He also had four steals as the Ships’ press caused the Bucs problems early. Bell hit three consecutive 3s to start the game before Elliot Cundieff made a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. After the Ships led 11-6, a Jake Simpson 3 and a Vontroy Malone layup tied the game, but Bell made a step-back 3 after a quick crossover for his fourth 3 of the quarter, giving Brazosport a 14-11 lead after the first quarter.
Hayden McDaniel and Bell had five and seven points respectively in the second quarter as the ‘Ships looked to pull away, leading 25-20. But Sims hit a deep 3 from the left wing before Simpson hit a corner 3 to put the Bucs up 26-25. Preston got a putback to restore the Ships lead before Simpson hit another 3 to keep the Bucs close. Bell came down the court and pulled up at attempt a 3 off a screen, and was fouled while shooting. He made all three free throws, allowing Brazoswood to retake the lead, 30-29. The ‘Ships led 34-32 lead at halftime.
“This win feels amazing. This is a fun game for the community to come out to. These kids do so much for the community, and I’m so happy that they were able to get this win, too. They gave everything they had and this win means a lot to us.” Brazoswood head coadh Trent Olivier said.
The Bucs are 10-6 on the season as they go into the Holiday Classic tournament next week. The Ships fall to 5-6 on the year as they will be playing in the Holiday Classic next week as well.
